Kim Kardashian Allegedly Wants Butt Reduction Before Third ‘KUWTK’ Baby’s Arrival

Kim Kardashian is said to be over her large backside and has ultimately decided to undergo a butt reduction, it has been alleged.

According to Radar Online, the 37-year-old has grown tired of having a rather large backside because the majority of the trousers she owns have to be custom-made just for her size, and it’s beginning to become a problem for Kim.

With the expansion of her family and the third baby being born in a couple of weeks, the last thing she wants to be worrying about is ordering herself a new pair of pants that are specially made for her backside.

Her priorities have drastically changed as of late, Radar Online notes, stressing that Kim Kardashian is in a different mindset in life right now.

She’s fully committed to increasing the success of her KKW brands and focusing her attention on motherhood, particularly now that she’s bound to become a mother of three children.

Supposedly, Kim Kardashian will undergo the procedure very soon, but the insider stresses that she’ll have to make several visits to her surgeon because she has no plans of taking all the fat out that was initially injected into her butt, the outlet notes.

While Kim plans to reduce the size of her butt, she still wants it to have a perky look to it, so while a great amount of fat will be taken out, she “doesn’t want to end up with a pancake booty,” the source openly shares with the publication.

No word on when exactly Kim Kardashian will start the process, but given that she’s already concerned about taking care of three children and having to order custom-made trousers to fit into, it would seem that the procedure could be happening very soon.

It’s believed that sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner underwent the same Brazilian butt lift that Kim had, giving their backside a much curvier look.

News of Kim Kardashian reducing the size of her backside comes amid reports claiming that her surrogate is due to give birth to a baby girl later this month and the entire family can’t contain their excitement.

After the birth of Kim and Kanye’s baby, Kylie will welcome her baby girl in February while Khloe is expected to pop in March.