Brad Pitt Reportedly Asked Jennifer Aniston To Marry Him After His Split With Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt has reportedly dating after his split with Angelina Jolie. According to a recent report, Brad is using his real name, William, when he introduces himself to his dates. Apart from these casual dating reports, his name was recently linked with Charlotte Casiraghi and most recently with Sienna Miller. However, an alleged report suggests that Brad has reportedly asked his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston to rekindle their romance as she is also having issues with her husband Justin Theroux.

It was recently reported that Brad has been slowly moving on from his deranged marriage with Angelina Jolie. The moving process has reportedly exhausted him and made him realize that it is his ex-wife Jennifer who has always supported him. According to a recent report from In Touch Magazine, Brad and Jennifer reconnected after his split with Angelina and he is reportedly leaning on her, while she is reportedly opening about her own marital issues with her writer-director husband Justin.

An unverified source revealed to the magazine that Brad opened up about his feelings to Friends TV series startled and even revealed his intentions of marrying her again.

“He[Brad] flat out told Jen that if he ever had the chance, he would marry her again.”

The source added that Jennifer was left with no words when Brad talked about his intentions.

“Jen was deeply touched by Brad’s heartfelt words, and it has remained on her mind ever since… She’ll always be his greatest love, his soulmate, and he’s relying on her as his closest confidante right now,” the source added.

Jennifer first met Brad in 1998 and their relationship became high-profile as it was widely publicized in the media. After two years of serious dating, the couple got married in a lavish Malibu wedding. After several speculations that Brad had been unfaithful to Jennifer with Angelina, the couple decided to end their marriage. After their official divorce, the couple never got in touch with each other. Apparently, this is not the first time reports surfaced about Brad and Jennifer’s alleged friendship after his official split with Angelina Jolie.

Prior to these unverified reports, there were claims that after moving out from his house, Brad has tried very hard to resume his friendship with Jennifer. The claims suggested that Jennifer understands what it takes to come out from a divorce and she reportedly is trying her best to navigate him to live a healthier life after Angelina Jolie decided to end the 12-year long relationship.

“Brad’s conversations with Jen have helped him negotiate his new life as he is getting divorced.”

It should be noted that Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, and Jennifer Aniston’s personal lives have created several rumors in the past. As of this writing, Brad, Angelina, and Jennifer’s representatives have not commented on the marriage claims.