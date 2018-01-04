Meghan Trainor Proudly Shows Off New Body After Weight Loss

Meghan Trainor is proudly showing off her new body ahead of the debut of Fox’s new singing show, The Four: Battle For Stardom. The singer, who appears as a judge on the network’s latest talent search, has been giving fans a glimpse at her new body this week, shortly after she revealed her weight loss secrets and how her fiancé inspired her to get in shape.

The “All About That Bass” singer – who got engaged to actor Daryl Sabara in December – revealed her tiny waist in a new photo posted to her Instagram account on January 4 as she and her fellow The Four judges appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Showing off her tiny middle with a cinched in belt around her waist, Meghan wore a baggy boiler suit as she snapped a photo in the parking lot outside the studio.

“Had the best time at [The Ellen DeGeneres Show] with DJ Khaled, Didd, Charlie Walk, and my girl Fergie talking about @thefouronfox,” Trainor captioned the photo. “CAN’T BELIEVE IT AIRS TOMORROW!!!! #TheFour.”

Meghan then shared another photo from inside the studio before taking to the stage to chat to the daytime talk show host which also showed off her impressive weight loss with fans, as she posed with her creative director Charm La’Donna in her dressing room.

But while there’s no doubting that Trainor is stunning at any size, fans clearly noticed that the star has been taking some better care of herself over the past few months and left comments on both pictures noting how happy and healthy Meghan is looking right now.

“Girl! You look amazing!” commented one fan on the latest photos Meghan shared of herself on social media, while another told the “Dear Future Husband” singer, “Meghan, you look great. I love the hair…”

“What happened to that bass?” Instagram user @dollrwcface650 also asked, referring to Trainor’s 2014 hit about embracing her curves, “All About That Bass,” while @noemyputh added, “Dang girl I’m so proud of you. You look so cute.”

Trainor’s latest photos gave her fans their best look yet at her noticeable recent weight loss, which she recently discussed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight by revealing that it was actually her now fiancé Daryl who inspired her to take a healthier path.

“I’ve been working on my health [with] my boyfriend, and, yeah, we eat good and we work out, like, every day,” Meghan told the outlet in November, just days before Sabara proposed to her over the holidays. “I work out so hard.”

In a separate interview with the site in December, she then credited Daryl for changing her life by introducing her to healthy eating and exercise while discussing her recent weight loss.

Rick Diamond / Getty Images

“He taught me how you can feel better if you eat healthier and exercise, even mentally,” she said, adding that she’s now become “obsessed” with working out and hitting the gym and has never felt better in her life.

Though she didn’t disclose exactly how many pounds she’s shed over the past few months, Meghan did reveal her big secret to losing weight, telling the outlet last month that she uses Shaun T’s fitness DVD’s to stay in shape.

“I bought the DVDs. I’m obsessed with it,” Trainor admitted.