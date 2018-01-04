Missing Texas Sisters, 7 And 14, Found In Colorado, Person Of Interest In Their Mother’s Death Now In Custody

Two young sisters who went missing from their Round Rock, Texas home last week have been found safe in Colorado. Authorities believe the girls were abducted by a man who is in custody and is a person of interest in their mother’s death.

On Sunday an Amber Alert was issued for Luluvioletta Mariposo Bandera-Margret, seven, and Lilianais Victoria Cake Griffith, 14. Police announced they were also searching for Terry Allen Miles, 44, in connection with the girls’ abduction and their mother’s death, according to the Dallas News.

Round Rock police issued the Amber Alert after investigating a welfare report at the girls’ home. When officers arrived at the residence, they discovered the dead body of their mother, Tonya Bates, 44, reports the Dallas News.

On Wednesday, Chief Allen Banks of the Round Rock Police Department tweeted that Luluvioletta and Lilianais were recovered safe and sound. He also wrote that Miles had been caught and taken into custody “without incident,” according to ABC News.

The Las Animas County Sheriff’s Office said a tip led to Miles’ apprehension during a “high risk traffic stop,” reports ABC News. The two sisters were found safe in Miles’ vehicle but were evaluated at a local hospital to ensure they were unharmed.

What a relief! Lili and Lulu were found safe in Colorado. Person of interest, Terry Miles is in police custody, pending charges. @KVUE @roundrockpolice pic.twitter.com/63cu0LK67c — Dr. Nicole Cross (@DrNicoleCross) January 4, 2018

Initially, authorities believed Miles was headed to Louisiana with Luluvioletta and Lilianais but learned he was in Trinidad, Colorado after spotting him on surveillance video from a local business, according to the Dallas News. The sisters were not with Miles at the time of the sighting, however, police in the area received several tips from individuals who believed they had seen Miles and the girls in the southern part of the state.

Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks said Miles, 44, was Tonya’s roommate, according to Oklahoma’s News 4.

The Dallas News notes that police also indicate that presumably, the relationship between Miles and Tonya was nothing more than roommates.

In 2011, Miles was arrested in Sulphur, Louisiana on attempted murder charges, according to KPLC TV.

Tonya worked at St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center as a patient care technician, according to the Dallas News.

A neighbor living next to the family’s Round Rock home said police had been to the residence at least two times in the last couple of weeks, according to ABC News. The neighbor further revealed that Tonya and Miles moved into the area just months ago.