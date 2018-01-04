Demi Moore And Nick Jonas Dating Rumors: ‘Cougar’ Actress’ Family Reportedly Approve Despite Their 30-Year Gap

Demi Moore and Nick Jonas dating rumors are now gaining momentum online as a new report claims that the “cougar” actress’s daughter, Rumer Willis, approve of their unconfirmed May-December love affair.

According to Radar Online, the 55-year-old Indecent Proposalstar is currently “hooking up” with the 25-year-old former boyband member and her family is fine with it. In fact, her daughter, 29-year-old Rumer, was reportedly the one who set the two up.

“Rumer knows Demi is attracted to younger guys, and she figured that since Nick is single and has experience with older women, he’d be up for a love connection,” an unnamed source told the outlet.

“They hit it off — and now Demi and Nick are hooking up.”

Based on the outlet’s insider information, Demi Moore and Nick Jonas usually do their thing in a Los Angeles loft that belongs to one of her friends. On top of that, she reportedly wants to keep the relationship with the former Jonas Brothers member, who is 30 years younger than her, from public eye for now.

“Demi doesn’t want any more public humiliations after getting dumped by Ashton,” another insider explained.

“Nick is Demi’s youngest man yet, but he’s one of the most mature guys she’s ever been with.”

For those who haven’t been up to speed about the actress’s love life, Demi had been divorced in 2013 from Ashton Kutcher who is 16 years younger than her.

Jemal Countess / Getty Images

Since then, she bounced from one younger beau to another, including 31-year-old art dealer Vito Schnabel. She was also linked to one of her daughter’s exes, 36-year-old restaurateur Harry Morton.

Meanwhile, a November 2017 report from Us Weeklyrevealed that Nick had been “ casually dating ” Victoria’s Secret model Georgia Fowler who is the same age as he is. At the time, the two were spotted “cuddling in a corner” after stepping out from Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s engagement part at Mamo in New York City.

However, he was previously linked to a number of women who is a bit older than he is, including 38-year-old Kate Hudson with whom he shared “ an unbelievable connection ,” based on own words in an interview with Complexmagazine in 2016.

“Kate’s incredible. We had an unbelievable connection as two humans who just admire things about each other, and see something in each other that’s beautiful,” he said when asked whether he and Kate had sex.

“Out of my best effort to respect her and her privacy, I’m not going to say if we had sex or not. But we did have a beautiful connection. Even now I have so much admiration and respect. She’s amazing.”

Interestingly, Kate and Nick’s relationship paved the way for some Twitter users to inadvertently predict who would be linked to him next.

Kourtney K trying to date Bieber… Now KateHudson is dating Nick Jonas?? Did they learn Nothing from Demi Moore? Lol #cougarsaretemporary — JessicaStar1 (@Jessicastar1) February 18, 2016

Demi Moore dating Nick Jonas??? ???????????? — Richard Wishon (@oshielab74) August 7, 2016

@OutlandoGirl At first, I thought this meant Demi Moore was dating Nick Jonas. Super cougar status lol — Katherine Beckers (@beckers_kath) October 26, 2015

I just want to say if Nick Jonas is dating Kate Hudson, it would be like Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore ???????? — StayNiley (@11NightsInJune) September 29, 2015

Still, the report about Demi Moore and Nick Jonas dating has not provided any concrete evidence and has yet to be confirmed which is why it is best to take the information with a grain of salt until official word comes out.