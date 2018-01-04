Cardi B Giving Offset Last Chance After Cheating Scandal, Determined To Marry Rapper After Proposal

Cardi B is reportedly willing to make her relationship with Offset last following claims that the rapper had cheated on the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker with multiple women.

Last month, it was first claimed that Offset had bedded a woman in South Africa, after having performed at a concert that same night.

The scandal only came to light seeing that the Migos star had saved several explicit videos on his phone, which were later leaked by a hacker right before Christmas, causing fans to react in a rather negative manner.

Fans were particularly upset since Offset had just proposed to Cardi B a month prior.

It’s said, however, that the 25-year-old female rapper has moved past the cheating scandal and wants to start new beginnings with her man, particularly since they are still planning to get married this year.

A source tells Hollywood Life that Cardi B is a very forgiving person, but that shouldn’t be mistaken with the idea that she would overlook such a situation again.

She’s made it known that Offset is still her man, but should such a scandal happen again, Cardi B will leave the Migos star in a split second because then she will be very much under the impression that marriage is out of the question.

As previously mentioned, Offset proposed in November, and according to reports, the twosome has already been bombarded with offers from TV networks who plan to televise the wedding sometime this year.

No actual date has been set yet, as Cardi B is just weeks away from releasing her debut album. Insiders explain that Atlantic Records is hoping to put the record out by February, given that there’s so much anticipation behind it.

Last week, it was mentioned that Cardi B would not be spending New Year’s Eve since they were both booked to make club appearances in different states, which proved to be a positive thing for the Bronx native who was still overcoming the cheating affair making its way to the press.

The couple is said to be in a much better space now, with Offset well aware that if he cheats again, he won’t be given a second chance and that the engagement will ultimately be canceled.