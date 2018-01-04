Jared Kushner, Donald Trump Jr. Can Face Criminal Charges Should Steve Bannon’s Claims Are Proven True

Jared Kushner and Donald Trump Jr. could face criminal charges says a new report after Steve Bannon’s explosive statement about the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting which he dubbed as “treasonous” and “unpatriotic.”

President Donald Trump’s family are walking on a tight rope right now as the public digests a new expose from former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon that were included in excerpts of a soon-to-be-published book titled “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.”

Written by columnist Michael Wolff, the book contains what has become the latest evidence that the 45th President of the United States may not be as patriotic as he presented himself to be when he was still trying to convince Americans that he is the president they have been waiting for.

According to NBC News, Bannon accused Jared Kushner, Donald Trump Jr., and then-campaign head Paul Manafort of meeting with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya, who promised dirt on the 71-year-old investment mogul-turned-politician’s contender, Hillary Clinton.

“The three senior guys in the campaign thought it was a good idea to meet with a foreign government inside Trump Tower in the conference room on the 25th floor with no lawyers,” Bannon said in the book, referring to the controversial June 2016 Trump Tower meeting.

“Even if you thought that this was not treasonous, or unpatriotic, or bad s**t, and I happen to think it’s all of that, you should have called the FBI immediately.”

Based on a report from Newsweek, Bannon named Donald Trump Jr. as the person who made the POTUS’s meeting with the Kremlin-linked Russian lawyer possible after he and senior adviser to the president, Jared Kushner, met up with her to get dirt on then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

Since they were instrumental in making the “treasonous” meeting possible, they could be considered as criminals if the statements of the former White House chief strategist is proven true, the report suggested.

Citing Peter Zeidenberg, the outlet explained that Don Jr. and Kushner could face criminal charges for obstruction of justice since they gave information to the FBI and congressional committees that is contrary to what Bannon said.

“They would have been giving false information, so they would be subject to obstruction of justice or false statement charges,” Zeidenberg said.

“Don Jr. has denied this. Kushner has denied this. Obviously, there’d be issues with that. This would mean the accounts that investigators have been given so far…[are] false.”

Despite this, Zeidenberg, who served as a federal prosecutor for 17 years, told Newsweekthat there is still a way out for both Jared Kushner and Donald Trump Jr. as Steve Bannon’s claims seemed to be more speculative than factual.

“Bannon is speculating. It’s pure speculation on his part,” he said, explaining that Donald Trump’s statement during the Trump Tower Meeting should be revealed to determine whether or not he broke the law.

“You need to know what was said. It’s hard to guess what was said in what meetings. We need to find out the facts.”