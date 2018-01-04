Caitlyn Jenner Shuts Down Piers Morgan For ‘Disrespectful’ Comments About ‘Certain Areas’ Of Her Body

Caitlyn Jenner is sending the message loud and clear — don’t mess with a transgender!

During an interview with the hit UK show Life Stories, the 68-year-old former Olympian did not hold back in confronting TV host Piers Morgan after his “insensitive” remarks. The I Am Cait star was quick to shut down the outspoken host after he made a comment about the physical changes in her body.

At the start of their conversation, Piers asked Caitlyn about how she feels looking back at those days when she’s still known as the “muscle-bound guy” who married a famous TV personality. The reality star admitted that she feels proud of her decision to come out and transition to the person she is today.

However, their exchange took a turn for the worse when Morgan brought up her gender reassignment surgery, according to Us Weekly.

Caitlyn, formerly known as Bruce Jenner, gets into a heated argument with the famous host after he seemingly joked about her “physique”. Holding a male doll resembling the former decathlete, Piers asked how her body compares to what it was like before her transition.

“How does your physique compare now to what it did then? Obviously, certain areas we know about.”

The remark seemingly riled up the former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, who quickly cut him off and shot back. Caitlyn explained that Piers’ comment about “certain areas” would get him in trouble with the transgender community.

She also added that her statement is somehow “disrespectful” to a trans-person like her.

“You made a comment there and that’s why you would get in trouble, OK? You said “certain areas” – that, to a trans-person, is disrespectful.”

Morgan, being the outspoken person that he is, initially defended his comment and asked Caitlyn to explain why his joke was offensive to some.

The reality star pointed out that the host’s joke was not funny, especially since it a “very serious” part of her life and other transgenders as well.

“I take that very seriously and so out of respect to myself and the community, it’s not something that you joke about … People die over this issue. It’s not a joke.”

In the end, Piers conceded and called the conversation “genuinely educational.”

In 2015, Caitlyn underwent gender reassignment surgery and documented her journey in her own reality show I Am Cait. Since then, she has been living her dream and even proudly flaunting the changes in her body.

Previously, the transgender icon showed off her bikini body during her birthday week at a beach in Los Cabos. Caitlyn strolled the beach wearing a black halter bikini under a sheer polka-dot cover up. She matched the beach look with a large straw hat and oversized glasses.

Caitlyn admitted that it has always been her fantasy to walk on the beach and just be herself.