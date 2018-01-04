‘Destiny 2’ Problems Reportedly Caused By Reboot During Production

One of the most anticipated video games of 2017 was Destiny 2. However, many of the fans who bought it and are playing it are not happy with how the game turned out. This fact was evident when Reddit users awarded it with their “Buyers Remorse” award in the 2017 video game awards. When scouring message boards and Reddit, many fans are complaining about how the game turned out and how Bungie doesn’t seem to be in a hurry to fix things. Now, a report by Jason Schreier of Kotaku indicates that there were some significant problems while Bungie was making the Destiny 2 game.

Destiny 2 Went Through A Reboot In Development

A Reddit user posted some quotes from Schreier, where he said the noticeable length of time between Destiny and Destiny 2 was because the video game production went through a “big reboot” in 2016. The director of the game, Luke Smith, was not who Bungie initially hired to direct the video game sequel.

Schreier said the change in directors happened in April, 2016, and they pretty much started over at that point. This news means there were only 16 months between rebooting the Destiny 2 project and the eventual release of the game. That is a tiny amount of time to make a massive video game such as this.

This change in directors also isn’t the first time that Bungie has done this. The company rebooted the original Destiny game and removed all the story that Joe Staten (Halo) wrote for it.

Interestingly, during the time in between Destiny and Destiny 2, Bungie told gamers the delay was to make a more exceptional game. If these reports are accurate, it was technically the truth because changing directors was possibly an attempt to make the game better. The problem is they had less time and made one more decision that hurt the game’s popularity.

The Creation Of Eververse

Jason Schreier also revealed why Bungie added the Eververse — something many fans have complained about when it comes to Destiny 2. Schreier said Bungie decided that making new DLC every few months was “too hard” for them to accomplish. As a result, they decided that creating so much original content was hard to deal with and chose to go smaller.

Schreier said that Bungie told Activision they wanted to do a “drip feed of smaller stuff” and would also be able to make gamers pay more money for the extras this time around. This alternative is what caused fans to compare Bungie to EA and the entire Star Wars Battlefront II fiasco. Schreier said that Activision agreed to the new format for the Eververse project, and the rest is history.