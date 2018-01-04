Brad Pitt Can Be Flirty, But He Is Reportedly Not In A Hurry In Finding Love

Brangelina has been one of the most famous celebrities in Hollywood of all time. The former power couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have decided to call it quits in September 2016. Angie filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences as well as seeking legal and physical custody of their six kids. Now, it looks like the Fight Club actor has moved on from his wife as he is reportedly dating casually. However, he is not in a hurry in finding his new love life.

An insider recently told E! News that Brad Pitt has been slowly moving on from his deranged marriage and is now casually dating. Howbeit, nothing is serious just yet as he is still adjusting to being a single dad. The source went on to say that a new love is not the World War Z actor’s priority at this time. Despite being “flirty by nature,” he still is taking a few small steps following his break up from Jolie.

The source added that Brad Pitt has been also seeing his six children – Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 9 privately. However, he can’t see them as much as he would like, especially since Jolie is still the one on the driver’s seat when it comes to the kids.

“He has been on a few dates but nothing serious. It’s complicated for him to date and not a huge priority in his life. He can be flirty by nature though. He will always hold the door and suggests that people go ahead of him in line. He’s just that kind of person. He’s the nicest guy in the world.”

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

According to the source, Brad Pitt also relies on most of his male pals and has traveled a few times although he’s been spending most of his time in his home in Los Angeles. He rides his motorcycle roaming around the city. Recently, Page Six reports that the actor was spotted at a coffee shop in LA having a conversation with a pretty blonde.

Brad Pitt arrived at Coffee Commissary on his motorcycle and started a flirty conversation with a woman who looks like actress Kate Bosworth. The pretty blonde introduced herself as Lydia, but the actor told her that his name is William, something that surprised the woman and told him that it should have been Bradley. The actor though said that it’s his middle name.

He has been also linked to several women including his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, 48, who is now married to actor-screenwriter Justin Theroux, 46. There have been reports claiming that Jen’s marriage has hit a snag and her reunion with Brad Pitt is with high possibility. The former couple was married for five years until Jolie, 42, got in the way as what most fans claimed. There were heavy speculations that they both cheated on Jen, but they denied it.

Brad Pitt was married to Angelina Jolie for three years before their separation. They have been separated for 16 months.