Kylie Jenner Baby Update: Star To Reportedly Unite Kris And Caitlyn Jenner For The Sake Of Unborn Child

Kylie Jenner has definitely maintained the mystery of her alleged pregnancy. But despite her silence regarding her current status, talks about her being pregnant with Travis Scott’s baby never really stopped. In fact, a new report claimed that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is now using her unborn child to force her parents, Kris and Caitlyn Jenner, to make peace with each other.

Kris Jenner, Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian were appalled after reading Caitlyn Jenner’s book, as they felt that she has crossed the line that led them to completely cut ties with her. Now, a Hollywood Life source revealed that Kylie Jenner is not too happy that her parents are still feuding until now.

The insider revealed that the 20-year-old TV personality is “heartbroken over it. She’s angry too, she feels like they’re being so immature. They’re her child’s grandparents, she thinks they should grow up and just put their anger behind them.”

The source then revealed that Kylie Jenner is so upset with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians matriarch and the retired Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete that she is allegedly “tempted to ban them both from meeting her baby until they can make peace.” The insider noted that taking them out of the loop of the Kylie Lip Kit mogul’s baby’s journey will certainly scare Kris and Caitlyn Jenner so it will leave them with no choice but to do the right thing and end their prolonged dispute.

Kylie Jenner obviously wants nothing but the best for her baby, and the unnecessary bickering of her parents is something that she doesn’t want her child to be a part of. The Life of Kylie star reportedly also hates the fact that her parents are trying to put her in the middle of their quarrel.

Meanwhile, although people have already noticed that the relationship of Kris and Caitlyn Jenner has been quite distant for the past few seasons of their hit reality show before the latter’s transition, there was no hint at all that they were dealing with a much bigger and serious issue. While viewers thought that being cold with each other was the norm in the Jenner household, the I Am Cait star’s revelation about her sexuality finally explained everything.