‘One Piece’ Chapter 891 Spoilers, Release Date: Eiichiro Oda Taking A One-Week Break

One Piece Chapter 891 won’t be released anytime soon, as famous manga creator Eiichiro Oda decided to take a one week break. However, fans can’t help but speculate on what will happen to the Strawhat Pirates as Big Mom continues to raid the Thousand Sunny, searching for the wedding cake. Will the Strawhats find a way to defeat one of the Four Emperors of the Sea?

The latest chapter of One Piece came earlier than expected. Instead of being released in the first week of January, One Piece Chapter 890 became available before 2017 ended. At Reddit, some fans speculated that break will actually be this week, and the upcoming chapter will be out on January 12, 2018.

In the previous chapter of One Piece, Big Mom raided the Thousand Sunny together with Napoleon, Zeus, and Prometheus. Nami, Jinbe, Brook, and Chopper defended their ship while waiting for their captain and the wedding cake to arrive. Using his power, Jinbe managed to push back Big Mom while Brook cut Zeus into two.

Brook intentionally targeted Zeus so Big Mom can’t use him as a ride. Nami took advantage of the situation and discharged the electricity from Zeus. Using all the energy she gathered, the lady navigator attacked Big Mom with a lightning bolt. The Strawhat Pirates used the opportunity to escape as Big Mom continues to chase them while riding on Prometheus.

At the end of One Piece Chapter 890, the Strawhats managed to capture Zeus, who admitted that he no longer has enough energy to go wild. Nami gave him two options – die or become her slave. Most fans believe Nami will successfully steal Zeus from Big Mom, giving her a huge power-up.

With the release of One Piece Chapter 891 remains unknown, fans at One Piece Forum are already predicting what will happen next. Judgement speculated that the upcoming chapter will feature the continuation of the battle between Monkey D. Luffy and Charlotte Katakuri. In the previous chapters, Luffy gave a major hint that he’s near to find a way to defeat the sweet commander. He wants to improve his Observation Haki in order to slightly predict the future like Katakuri.

SECRET To Defeating Katakuri: One Piece 884 ワンピース Manga Chapter Review: Gear 4th Luffy Vs Katakuri – https://t.co/YKKOKJ35QI pic.twitter.com/8WbH78yYL9 — ぶらんけっと (@brunket_7) December 22, 2017

Meanwhile, Chicano180 predicted the Sun Pirates will come to help the Strawhat Pirates. The group mostly consisting of Fishman will manage to destroy numerous ships of the Big Mom Pirates. This will put the enemy in a huge dilemma since most of Big Mom’s sons and daughters are devil-fruit eaters.

One Piece Chapter 891 is expected to be released next week and will be available on Mangastream and other manga websites.