Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Growing Baby Bump In Matching Pajamas With John Legend

Chrissy Teigen is embracing her growing baby bump as she continues to post maternity looks.

The 32-year-old model took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of her family all wearing matching Christmas pajamas.

Chrissy is seen wearing matching red and white onesies with husband John Legend, their 20-month-old daughter Luna, and her mother.

Teigen and her family stand in front of a rather large Christmas tree as they continue to show their holiday spirit.

Little Luna sits atop her dad’s shoulders while expectant mom Chrissy embraces her own mother, Vilailuck Teigen.

Chrissy’s 15.5 million followers seemed to enjoy seeing her striped pajamas as the model announced “Christmas is not over” in the caption.

Her post received over 820,000 likes in just five hours as fans made comments in support of celebrating Christmas into January.

Others called John and Chrissy “goals” as they said their family seems like so much fun.

“You guys are so cute!”

People magazine reported on Teigen’s latest maternity look as the site stated the soon-to-be mother of two asked for suggestions on where to buy cute onesies.

The article also states Chrissy is not one to shy away from sharing her journey with fans as she discusses the ups and downs of pregnancy.

christmas is not over A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jan 3, 2018 at 2:14pm PST

Recently, Teigen joked that her second baby may not ever have a name as she posted a photo of unisex names.

Prior to her struggle with finding the perfect baby name, Chrissy told fans she seems to have gained all the baby weight in her face this time around.

Teigen took to Twitter early in December to joke about her weight gain as she stated she would weigh 40 pounds less without a face, and her arms were not long enough to FaceTime anymore.

I would weigh 40 pounds less without a face — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 10, 2017

Of course, fans of Teigen also know of her struggles to conceive naturally as she and Legend turned to in vitro fertilization.

As quoted by Today in 2016, Chrissy said struggling to become pregnant was emotionally difficult as she and John sought help with their fertility issues.

Fans were excited to learn of Teigen’s first pregnancy as she openly discussed IVF treatments and the hardships she and Legend faced in becoming parents.

Now, fans are once again looking forward to seeing the couple add to their family as they reportedly are expecting a baby boy.