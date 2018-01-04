The X-Files Season 11 was certainly off to a jaw-dropping start as “My Struggle III” offered one of the show’s most shocking plot twists in a long time. However, the fans’ excitement over the current season might be replaced with utter disappointment following creator Chris Carter’s recent statement. The creator of the sci-fi series has just revealed that he has no intention of making more episodes without lead star Gillian Anderson.

People are already familiar with Gillian Anderson’s reluctance to return for the 11th season. The star of The Fall had openly stated that she felt the show should have concluded with the 2016 revival mini-series. Although Anderson had agreed to work on one more season, she also announced that The X-Files Season 11 would be her last. Unfortunately, it looks like the sci-fi hit will not move forward without Dana Scully.

In an interview with Collider, Chris Carter made it very clear that things will not be the same without Gillian Anderson. The creator shot down any possibility of the show continuing without Dana Scully, who has been one of the main characters in the series since its inception. Carter dismissed any suggestion of a follow-up to The X-Files Season 11 where Fox Mulder’s partner would be replaced.

“For me, The X-Files is Mulder and Scully. I think if it were without Scully, I wouldn’t do it. That’s not my X-Files.”

But does this mean that The X-Files Season 11 would be the final season? Chris Carter may have hinted at the possibility during a Reddit AMA where he was asked if Dana Scully gets a fitting end in the 11th season. The creator wrote that viewers “will want to sit down and watch the series finale very carefully.” Although it sounds like Scully’s fate will be left ambiguous, some believe that Carter was teasing on the show’s end. Proceed cautiously, as there are spoilers to The X-Files Season 11 premiere ahead.

‘The-X-Files’ Season 11 Fox

The X-Files Season 11 seems determined to keep the audience on its toes. In the premiere episode “My Struggle III”, the Cigarette Smoking Man informed Fox Mulder that the villain could be William’s real father. It is unclear whether Cigarette Smoking Man is telling the truth, but the information still left fans with much to ponder about in the upcoming episodes.

The X-Files Season 11, Episode 2, is titled “This.” The new episode will air on Fox on January 10.