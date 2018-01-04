‘Dragon Ball Super’ Major Spoilers: Jiren Humiliates Vegeta, Secret To God-like Power Revealed!

Dragon Ball Super’s Tournament of Power will be entering the final stage as Universe 7 faces Universe 11 to determine who will be the only universe to survive out of the eight teams who participated. In terms of numbers, Universe 7 has the advantage, but as long as Jiren is inside the battle arena, Universe 11 holds the upper hand when it comes to battle power.

In the upcoming episode of Dragon Ball Super, Son Goku will have another faceoff against Jiren. However, without enough stamina to use Ultra Instinct, the Universe 7’s main man will be easily defeated, forcing second fiddle Vegeta to face the strongest mortal. In the preview, the Saiyan Prince will manage to give Jiren a tough fight and successfully land clean hits.

Before the spoilers surfaced, DBS fans speculated that like Son Goku, Vegeta will also learn to use Ultra Instinct. However, his UI will be more on offense than defense, proven by his ability to hit Jiren. Unfortunately, the latest Dragon Ball Super spoilers, posted by Yonkou Productions and translated by Ken Xyro, showed no sign of Vegeta using Ultra Instinct during his first battle against Jiren.

To make things worse for Vegeta fans, the Saiyan Prince won’t be able to put up a “decent fight” and will end up being humiliated by the mortal, who is stronger than the God of Destruction. The result of the battle isn’t surprising at all, knowing that Vegeta only has the Blue state as his trump card. After Vegeta suffers massive damage, Son Goku will return to the battlefield with the full power of Super Saiyan Blue.

Episode 123: Weekly Shōnen Jump, with minor corrections to the Korean translation by @Herms98. This week the pretty scan came from @Spy_0taku for a change. pic.twitter.com/pCNMf2mGfE — Terez (@Terez27) December 29, 2017

As expected, Son Goku’s power will not be enough to defeat Jiren. He tried teaming up with Vegeta and the result was still the same. While fighting Universe 7’s Saiyans, Jiren’s power level continues to increase, expanding the gap between he and the other fighters in the battle royal arena.

Lets talk about the recent #DragonBallSuper Episode spoilers as we talk about Jiren Vs Veget and Goku, Gohan helping Frieza and more! What do you think will be the outcome of this war?https://t.co/37uV4FUPpX pic.twitter.com/ejrkkppczZ — Alex (@UnrealEntGaming) December 28, 2017

On Reddit, a DBS fan gave his own theory regarding Jiren’s incredible power. According to him, in Chinese, the word Jiren means “several people,” speculating that the Universe 11 fighter is a result of a mass fusion of his own race. He cited a scene where Beerus first saw the power of Jiren, questioning if it’s really just the power of one being.

As revealed in Dragon Ball Super manga, Jiren doesn’t originally plan to join the Tournament of Power. However, God of Destruction Belmod convinced him to participate by saying that he could use the Super Dragon Ball if they win. According to Comicbook, Jiren could be planning to use the Super Dragon Ball to undo the fusion.

Dragon Ball Super airs every Sunday morning in Japan. The anime is available in the west through streaming services such as FunimationNow and Crunchyroll.