‘Vikings’ Season 5: Recap Of Episode 7, ‘Full Moon’

Welcome to the recap for Episode 7 (titled “Full Moon”) of Vikings Season 5.

SPOILER ALERT: This recap contains information about Episode 7 (titled “Full Moon”) of History Channel’s Vikings Season 5. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

Episode 7 of Vikings Season 5 is all about strategy as the episode leads up to the massive battle for Kattegat.

Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh) is still trying to work out if Heahmund (Jonathan Rhys Meyers) is an honorable man. While Ivar is great at strategy, he also knows that Heahmund is as well, so he has to trust that Heahmund is a man of word and take a chance by including Heahmund in strategy talks. Heahmund immediately points out that they need an approach that does not involve attacking Lagertha on the grounds of Kattegat, for that is where she is most comfortable.

Interspersed among the conversation, religion invariably makes an appearance and the pair tries to work out whether everything is fated or not. Hvitserk (Marco Ilso) weighs in on this conversation but there is still no definite answer.

While Ivar is planning, Harald Finehair (Peter Franzen) is finding out that Astrid (Josefin Asplund) is pregnant. He is elated about the news, but Astrid is not. This is probably because she has no idea who the father really is thanks to her gang rape in Episode 6 of Vikings Season 5.

Meanwhile, in Kattegat, Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig) has returned home with Harald’s brother, Halfdan (Jasper Paakkonen). While Bjorn is confident that they have both crawled out from under the same rock and will be able to fight against their brothers, Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) is not so sure.

Jonathan Hession / History Channel

The Sami’s have also agreed to fight alongside Lagertha. According to Encyclopedia Britannica, the Sami’s were a group of Vikings that inhabited the “areas of northern Norway, Sweden, and Finland, as well as the Kola Peninsula of Russia.” This new group piqued the interest of Bjorn–especially that of the king’s daughter, Snaefrid. Considering Torvi (Georgia Hirst) had already given Bjorn his freedom earlier in Episode 7 of Vikings Season 5, Bjorn is now able to consider this princess. However, once Bjorn is alone with Snaefrid, things get racy as she ties him up. Bjorn is okay with this though, and it seems like he has already gained himself a new, high-profile wife as Episode 7 of Vikings comes to a close.

Torvi is devastated that Bjorn has so readily cast her aside and takes solace in his brother, Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith). Nothing really eventuates between the pair in Episode 7 of Vikings Season 5 except for Margrethe (Ida Nielsen) observing their kiss. These leads to Margrethe confronting Ubbe later on and using it to, once again, bring up her dislike for Lagertha. She also pushes own personal agenda for her and Ubbe to become the king and queen of Kattegat.

Jonathan Hession / History Channel

Lagertha, Ubbe, and Bjorn discuss what Ivar might be planning when he finally attacks Kattegat in Season 5 of Vikings. Ubbe, having worked closely with his brother during the attacks on York, knows that Ivar will be hard to predict. He thinks Ivar could attack by water just as well as by land and they need to be ready. Lagertha ends up siding with Bjorn on the matter, having to pick one strategy over another rather than spreading her army too thin trying to cover both. Therefore, they start to plan for a land attack.

Episode 7 of Vikings may concentrate on the strategy involving Kattegat; however, things are still going on elsewhere. In England, Alfred (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo) has arrived at Lindisfarne and is trying to get closer to the man who was his father, Athelstan (George Blagden). In the end, Alfred realizes that Athelstan has been in his heart the whole time and recites the Lord’s Prayer alongside the ghostly voice of his father.

Bernard Walsh / History Channel

Over in Iceland, Episode 7 of Vikings sees Floki (Gustaf Skarsgard) still getting opposition from some of those who followed him. Aud (Leah McNamara) defends Floki, though, and many trust her opinion. Eventually, a camp is set up by the hot springs and a new world is tentatively formed. It is not without conflict though. Floki tries to set up a world where everyone is the ruler of themselves but he is questioned over whether he really wants to rule over everyone there even if he says he doesn’t. Floki doesn’t have an answer for this.

Episode 7 of Vikings Season 5 concludes with Lagertha looking at the full moon and announcing to Bjorn that “the end of our world is here.” Viewers, however, will have to tune into Episode 8 of Vikings to find out if this statement is, indeed, true.

Vikings returns to History Channel on Wednesday, January 10 at 9 p.m. ET. Zap2It writes the following synopsis for Episode 8 (titled “The Joke”).