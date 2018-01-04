President Donald Trump had a special trick he allegedly used in order to get the wives of his friends in bed, at least according to the heated excerpts of Michael Wolff’s new book, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House. As reported by the Inquisitr, Wolff alleged that first lady Melania Trump cried when she realized Trump was winning the election and would soon become president, with Donald “visibly” fighting with Melania on Inauguration Day, according to the author.

Now, new excerpts leaking from the book, which is scheduled to be released on January 9, are spilling more beans about Trump’s alleged heinous behavior. According to Katy Tur, the NBC News journalist who has written about her own interactions with Trump, Michael’s book contains a description of the tactics that Trump allegedly used to get in the middle of men and their wives.

The Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House book excerpt that Tur published begins with Trump’s friends allegedly calling him a man without scruples, a “rebel, a disruptor” who lived outside the rules. One close friend of Trump’s likened him to Bill Clinton, especially when it came to “their brand of womanizing.” That womanizing and alleged “harassing” behavior won both Trump and Clinton the distinction of seeming “exceptionally free of doubt or hesitation…among world-class womanizers and harassers.”

Book: Trump Said Sex With Friends’ Wives Made Life Worth Living – Put Them On Speakerphone, Tricked Husbands Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

Michael went on to write that Trump said it “made life worth living” when pursuing the wife of a friend and succeeding by getting her to have sex. Trump’s alleged mode of operation included putting doubts in the minds of the wives about their husbands. Then Trump allegedly would have a particular wife he was chasing listen in on the speakerphone secretly while Trump would question the husband in his office about whether or not the man still liked having sex with his wife, and if he hadn’t had better sex with some other woman than his wife.

Going further in his alleged attempts to get the particular husband in trouble, Trump purportedly tempted the married man in his office to cheat on his wife by stating that Trump had “girls coming in from Los Angeles at three o’clock.” Trump would allegedly promise the man that they could “go upstairs and have a great time.” Whatever the man’s answer would be, the wife would hear it over the speakerphone.