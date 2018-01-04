Audrina Patridge Reflects On ‘Love, Positivity, And Forgiveness’ Following A Turbulent Year

In a New Year’s Eve post, Audrina Patridge, 33, reflected on 2017, a year in which she endured many ups and downs in her personal life, particularly a turbulent split from estranged husband Corey Bohan.

The former Hills star vowed to “strive for love, positivity, and forgiveness” in 2018.

“This year has been quite a year for me! Full of ups & downs, happiness & sadness… Despite the bad I’ll always hold on to the happy memories and strive for love, positivity and forgiveness … the unknown & change is always a scary feeling! But by walking in faith I have learned to trust god even when I don’t understand his plan…. I am so grateful for Kirra, my family, friends and everyone who has supported me….. even the ones who have critiqued me;) Who’s ready for a new journey in 2018??!! I know I am:) I wish you all the best! Adios 2017 the count down is on!”

The Hills alum and her 35-year-old BMX rider husband, Corey Bohan, called it quits on their 10-month-old marriage, according to US Weekly. Prior to her divorce filing, Patridge reportedly filed for a temporary restraining order against Corey on September 18. Audrina’s divorce filings followed an alleged domestic violence incident, according to TMZ. The restraining order against Bohan was promptly granted by a California judge.

According to divorce documents obtained by TMZ, Audrina Patridge claims Corey violated the restraining order that she got against him one day after she obtained it.

After Audrina got the restraining order, Corey showed up at her doorstep the next day and refused to leave. Corey then proceeded to install a total of five video cameras inside the house. According to TMZ, when she told him to leave he called her a “f****** c***.”

During a past altercation, Bohan allegedly said that the reality star was “f***** up” because of her childhood. When Audrina began recording video of Bohan’s outburst, he allegedly yelled, “Grow some balls and pull the trigger and file for divorce.” The incident is cited in court documents, TMZ claims.

The police did respond to the incident, but it’s unclear if any action was taken.

Since 2008, Patridge and Bohan have been together on and off and have had conflict within their relationship, according to E! News.

The former Laguna Beach alum and Corey share a 15-month-old daughter named, Kirra Max. As per TMZ, Audrina wants primary physical and legal custody of Kirra.

It was also reported that Patridge would prefer to nix any request for spousal support from Corey.

“Audrina’s number one concern is for her daughter and she asks for privacy at this time.”

In addition to this, it has been reported that Audrina wants an order that would prohibit Bohan from taking Kirra to Australia. Shortly after the couple was engaged, Patridge and Corey welcomed Kirra into the world.

A second source revealed to Us Weekly that in regards to the alleged domestic violence allegations, “Corey is denying everything…”

After the domestic violence incident, Corey and Audrina moved apart from one another, according to a source close to the couple.

“They are not living together right now. Audrina and Corey were at court yesterday.”

According to Us Weekly, the couple attempted to get through their rocky relationship.

“Their relationship has been tumultuous from the beginning… They have a kid together and wanted to make it work for her [Kirra Max].”

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt welcomed their son into the world at the end of 2017. Montag and Pratt previously spoke about potential play dates with The Hills co-stars and their little ones. The play dates are more of a reality now that Audrina’s daughter just turned 1-years-old. WhitneyPort is now the proud mom to Sonny Rosenman, and Lauren Conrad also gave birth to her first child, Liam. Kristin Cavallari has three little ones of her own: a son Camden, 4, and Jaxon, 3, as well as a daughter named Saylor, who is 1-years-old.