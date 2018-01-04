Josh Joins Duggar Family To Congratulate Jinger Duggar On Her Pregnancy

An assortment of Duggar family members recently came together to film a congratulatory video for parents-to-be Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo. Because Jinger’s pregnancy announcement was such a momentous occasion, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s disgraced oldest son, Josh, even made an appearance to share his excitement about having another niece or nephew on the way.

On Wednesday, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo revealed that they are expecting their first child. The couple shared the news on their website, where they wrote that they are “praising God for this beautiful gift.” They also revealed that they are excited about becoming parents for the first time, and they aren’t the only ones who are ecstatic about Jinger’s pregnancy. Shortly after the Duggar daughter announced that she’s pregnant, a group of her family members stepped in front of a camera to share their thoughts on her big baby news. In the short family video, Jinger’s mother, Michelle Duggar, kicks things off by complaining about how Jinger and Jeremy live “way far away in Laredo, Texas.”

“But we cannot wait until this little one comes,” she says.

Jinger’s older brother, Josh, and his wife, Anna, are the next members of the family to offer their congratulations.

“We’re so excited for you guys and so grateful for you,” Josh says. “And looking forward to having a new little one — a new little cousin — for our five little imps.”

Josh Duggar’s presence in the video is notable because he’s the only member of the Duggar family who has not appeared on their TLC reality series, Counting On. TLC replaced 19 Kids and Counting with the slightly tweaked reboot after it was discovered that Josh had sexually molested four of his younger sisters as a teenager, and he has yet to pop up on the newer show. However, the father-of-five has not been ostracized by his family, and his presence on the Duggars’ social media pages has been slowly increasing as the reality show stars attempt to put his molestation scandal behind them.

Still, Jinger Duggar rarely appears with her oldest brother in photos or videos. As reported by the Huffington Post, the mother-to-be outed herself as one of Josh’s victims last year. Unlike her older sisters, Jill and Jessa Duggar, Jinger has not publicly said that she has forgiven Josh for what he did to her.

In the Duggar family’s congratulatory video, Anna Duggar tells Jinger that she’s looking forward to learning the name of her future niece or nephew, as well as the baby’s sex. Joy-Anna Duggar then jumps in to say that what she’s most excited about is getting to be pregnant at the same time as her older sister.

“I’m glad that y’all are having a kid,” adds Joy-Anna’s husband, Austin Forsyth. “I’m glad we’re having one, too — first. That way we can pick a name and y’all don’t steal it.”

When it’s Jessa Duggar’s turn to talk, she expresses her desire for Jinger to have a baby boy.

“We hope it’s a boy, because there are so many little boy cousins right now,” she explains. “Just keep it simple. We can share the clothes, pass it around.”

Jessa Duggar’s husband, Ben Seewald, gets the last word in the video, which is “clothespin.”

“A clothespin,” he says. “A nice wooden clothespin, Jeremy, to seal off your nasal passages. Because you, Jeremy, have not changed many diapers.”

After growing up in a family with over a dozen younger brothers and sisters, Jinger Duggar has already changed her fair share of dirty diapers. She can only pray that Jeremy Vuolo takes Ben Seewald up on his offer to teach him how to do it, too.