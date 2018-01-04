Trump Dissolves Voter Fraud Commission After States Refuse To Turn Over Voter Info

President Donald Trump is dissolving the voter fraud commission which was founded to investigate Trump’s baseless claim that millions of illegal voters cost him the popular vote after states refused to turn over sensitive voter information to the commission.

On Wednesday, the White House announced that Trump is dissolving his voter fraud commission after states failed to hand over requested voter information. The order brought an abrupt end to the controversial commission her created last May 2017, The Hill reported.

The U.S. president is blaming the lack of substantial evidence according to the statement issued by the White House, saying, “Despite substantial evidence of voter fraud, many states have refused to provide the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity with basic information relevant to its inquiry.”

“Rather than engage in endless legal battles at taxpayer expense, today I signed an executive order to dissolve the Commission, and have asked the Department of Homeland Security to review these issues and determine next courses of action,” Trump added.

Trump created the bipartisan commission by executive order in May to investigate the widespread voter fraud in the 2016 election. He has repeatedly complained about this vulgar accusation that thousands of people voted illegally in the 2016 election depriving him the opportunity to win the popular vote. However, it was later on that the public learned that the then-Candidate Trump has no evidence to support his claims.

According to ForexTV, critics called his baseless rants, which basically became the central topic of most of his campaign, a tool to restrict voting rights. If this accusation is proven to be truthful, then such tactic cemented his place in the 2016 Presidential Elections.

In addition, some leading Republicans figures, including Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), also urged Trump last year to drop his claims of widespread fraud.

The announcement of the panels disbandment created a massive media frenzy in the White House which is currently on the edge of the rope trying to pull back their hold on former Trump strategist Steve Bannon who threw explosive criticism of the president and the first family in his new book.

Moreover, the announcement also came after Trump’s openly mocked North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un on Twitter regarding the size of his “nuclear button.” The tweet erupted to a collective fear of Pyongyang’s reaction to which the U.S. is currently locked in a deadly conflict that could lead to another nuclear war.