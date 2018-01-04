Facebook Live Shooting: Chicago Woman Shot While Live Streaming Argument — See The Shocking Video

A Chicago woman was shot in the arm as she streamed an argument she was partaking in on Facebook Live.

Writers for the New York Post note that the 27-year-old victim filmed herself arguing with another woman inside of a car on Facebook Live. After screaming back and forth for several seconds, shots rang out and the woman was hit in the arm. She is then seen on camera asking for assistance after being shot.

“She just shot me,” the woman is heard saying. “Call 911, she just shot me!”

A spokesperson for the Chicago Police claimed that the shooter has been identified, but is currently still at large.

“At this point we have no reason to suspect the video is not authentic,” chief police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said. “The victim in this case knows the offender and we are working to locate.”

Earlier in the video, the victim witnesses the gun and questions the shooter about what she’s going to do with the weapon.

“You got a gun? What you gonna do,” she inquires.

“B****, I’m not worried about that gun, b****,” she continues.

It was at that point that the victim was shot. The car is then seen driving away.

The shocking video can be seen here (please be advised that the content is graphic).

Woman films her own shooting on Facebook Live: ‘This b**ch has got a gun’ https://t.co/bVYasY8LKm pic.twitter.com/iJFIPm7N5h — news.com.au (@newscomauHQ) January 4, 2018

This is not the first time that a shooting has been captured on Facebook Live.

In February, 2017, a 2-year-old boy and a 26-year-old man were killed in a hail of gunfire that was also captured on Facebook Live.

Several people have been shot while streaming on Facebook Live. Prathaan / iStock

According to the Huffington Post, young Lavonte White, Jr. and Lazarec Collins were both shot in the head after a pregnant woman drove into an alley and was ambushed by gang members. The pregnant woman was also hit in the abdomen, but survived her injuries. The video of the shooting is still accessible on YouTube.

Additionally, that June, a 28-year-old Chicago man was shot and killed as he sat on a street corner, drinking and hanging out with friends while also streaming on Facebook Live, according to CNN. That video remained on Facebook for some time, as it didn’t violate the company’s community standards.