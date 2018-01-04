Dakota Johnson And Chris Martin Go From Dating To Wedding Planning Despite Gwyneth Paltrow’s Jealousy [Rumors]

Dakota Johnson is exceeding the expectations of Fifty Shades fans with her performance in the new trailer of Fifty Shades Freed. With Anastasia Steele getting married, fans are eagerly waiting to see what the final installment has in store. On top of that, she is also surprising her followers with just how quickly her dating life with Chris Martin is moving along.

Despite the fact they have only been dating for a couple of months, Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin may be in the wedding planning stage of their relationship. An insider told Radar Online that the Coldplay lead singer is ready to take the leap with the 28-year-old actress.

“Chris says a relationship has never felt so easy – he thinks she’s the coolest girl and has already told her he loves her,” the source revealed. “[Dakota] said they’ve already talked about the possibility of getting married next year — they just want to see how they go traveling together for Chris’ tour first before they jump in too fast.”

Dakota and Chris indeed have been traveling a lot together. They were first spotted in Buenos Aires, Argentina, as the Coldplay singer performed a concert for his Latin American fans. Fifty Shades Freed star was spotted in the tech booth, looking adoringly at her boyfriend sing in front of thousands of people.

The new couple was then spotted together in Israel, another tour stop for Chris Martin’s band.

“Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin and 50 Shades of Grey star Dakota Johnson were seen hugging one another on Saturday in the central city of Herzliya,” reports YnetNews. “The two were spotted in the Yam Sheva restaurant together with singer Nick Cave, set to perform in Israel on Sunday,”

To top it all off, they were seen again in Paris, France, leaving the city of love from the Charles de Gaulle Airport after their romantic trip.

However, they decided to spend the actual holidays apart from each other. It seemed like Dakota agreed to let her new boyfriend spend the last moments of 2017 with his ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, and their two kids, Moses and Apple, in a family holiday in Antigua.

A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Dec 28, 2017 at 9:17pm PST

“The Coldplay frontman was shirtless as he ran across the beach before making a splash in the warm Caribbean waters, just days after going public with the new girlfriend, Fifty Shades Of Grey star Dakota Johnson, 28,” reports the Daily Mail.

Despite the fact that Chris’ ex-wife is still very much a part of his life, it looks like Dakota is down to move forward with the wedding plans. If the source is correct, they may be married before the end of 2018.

On the other hand, the fact that Gwyneth is still a big part of Chris’ life may bring complications to the lovebirds’ plans. When Chris and Dakota started dating, the word on the street was that the Oscar-winning actress was not a fan of her ex-husband’s choice of girlfriend.

“Chris was hoping this would finally be the girl who Gwyneth would approve of,” an insider told Radar Online. “She hated Anna (Wallis, his ex) as well as Jennifer (Lawrence) and Alexa (Chung), saying they were all beneath Chris and refusing to socialize with them.”

Fifty Shades Freed, starring Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson, will be released on February 9, 2018.