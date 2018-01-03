Evel Dick Gets Suspended From Twitter After Allegedly Posting Nudity

Evel Dick Donato of Big Brother has gotten himself into a bit of trouble with Twitter. It turns out that if you check out his account now, it shows that he has been suspended. When searching it says, “@EvelDick’s account is temporarily unavailable because it violates the Twitter Media Policy.”

It turns out that he allegedly posted a picture of himself with two naked women on his page and this was probably the reason he was suspended. You can’t see any of this now. The Twitter policy explains that you can’t have adult content on your page and it sounds like that is what Evel Dick got in trouble for. If you do post one of these, they have to be marked as sensitive content at least. They also stated that if it crosses the line of abuse, that could get you in trouble.

This all happened after the Inquisitr shared that Evel Dick and Paul Abrahamian got into a big Twitter feud. Evel Dick called out Raven for the things that were wrong with her and Paul decided to defend her. This made a lot of people upset with Evel Dick and they more than likely reported his post because they were upset. If Twitter gets a ton of reports, they have no choice but to look into what is going on.

Evel Dick said to Raven that he hopes she dies “a horrible and painful death.” Several other contestants ended up getting involved and they were all newer contestants who would probably take Paul and Raven’s side over Evel Dick.

As of right now, there is no word on when Evel Dick Donato will get his Twitter back or if he ever will. The page does say that it is a temporary suspension, so maybe he will be able to remove the posts in question and get control of his account again. He hasn’t posted anything on his Instagram to explain to fans what is going on.

As of right now, Big Brother isn’t airing new episodes, but before you know it, February will be here. Starting in February, the fans will get to see their first USA edition of Celebrity Big Brother on NBC. You never know whether they will call a past contestant a celebrity and bring them on.