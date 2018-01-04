‘The Sims 4’ DLC ‘Dine Out’ Comes To PlayStation 4, Xbox One Next Week

With the upcoming “Dine Out” game pack, console players of The Sims 4 can own and run restaurants. The new downloadable content is the second game pack available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One since the simulation title released on console in November. The game pack focuses on Sim-owned restaurants, creating new food, and the restaurant venue.

Sims that own restaurants will have to work to improve and maintain their eatery’s star rating. Hiring staff, training employees, and ensuring guests enjoy their meals affects a restaurant’s rating. Higher ratings translate to more patrons which rewards bigger profits for restaurant owners. Players can choose the type of restaurant they run down to staff uniforms, menu selections, and perks.

A number of new items, furniture, and decorations are included in the DLC giving players the tools to make the perfect restaurant. Pre-made restaurants are available, of course, but players can also custom build their establishments.

Managing a diner or bistro is not all the DLC has to offer players, though. “Dine Out” also lets Sims visit restaurants for dates and other social engagements. This new venue is perfect for many situations like family fun nights, romantic dates, or casual meetings. All of these features come to The Sims 4 PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions on January 9 according to the game’s official site.

“Dine Out” joins six other DLCs currently available for The Sims 4 on PS4 and Xbox One. The game launched with four DLC options in November including the expansion pack “City Living,” the “Vampires” game pack, and two stuff packs. As the Inquisitr reported, two more stuff packs, “Cool Kitchen Stuff” and “Luxury Party Stuff,” released in December.

Although The Sims 4 just released on consoles, the PC version of the game is over three years old. The game does not differ much between the platforms, and console players can expect more DLC previously released on the PC. Three additional expansion packs are available now on the PC including “Get to Work,” “Get Together,” and “Cats & Dogs.” Three more game packs and eight other stuff packs are also part of the collection. Many of these, if not all, will release on The Sims 4 for consoles at some point.

“Dine Out” comes to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on January 9. Like all game packs for The Sims 4, the upcoming DLC costs $19.99.