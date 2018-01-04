‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Graham Proves He’s A Blood Abbott In Court – Takes Everything From Jack

The Young and the Restless spoilers from this week’s soap magazines reveal that Graham Bloodworth (Max Shippee) is back to stir up trouble, and plans to take everything from Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman). Once the Abbotts realize Graham is back in Genoa City, they close ranks to try and keep him from Dina Mergeron (Marla Adams), but Graham has a trump card in his pocket. No one knows who Graham’s biological father is, and that’s the key that will allow him to run over the Abbotts to get what they want.

Graham Is Back With A Vengeance

Y&R spoilers from She Knows Soaps revealed Graham’s return and on Wednesday, YR watchers saw the silver fox sipping a drink at the GCAC, while Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) and Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) engaged in a hair-pulling brawl and baby Christian went missing. She Knows Soaps teased that Graham was back to stir the pot and no one expects what’s coming next. The Abbotts won’t know what hit them because Graham Cracker has an epic blindside to play against the whole family.

Other new Young and the Restless spoilers from this week’s CBS Soaps in Depth hint that the Abbotts and Graham wind up in court and that’s when he decides to drop the bomb. Other She Knows Soaps spoilers for next week reveal that the Abbotts join forces to deal with him and that’s when Graham decides to play dirty. Spoilers promise a shocking secret is revealed during their day in court when it’s the Abbotts versus Graham for all the marbles.

Graham Plans To Take It All

Recent Young and the Restless episodes indicate that Dina wants Graham back in her life and the Abbotts are finding their mother increasingly difficult to manage. This week, Dina’s on her third felony and something must be done. First, Dina stabbed Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) and then she burned down The Underground reminiscing about her lover (and Ashley’s biological father), Brent Davis. Her third felony was kidnapping when Dina stole Christian from the GCAC.

Unless Jack invalidated the medical power of attorney that Dina signed for Graham, the silver fox might have the final word in Genoa City on Dina’s medical care. Jack can’t handle Dina, but he doesn’t want Graham taking his place in his mother’s life. But it’s not just Dina that Graham plans to take from Jack – it’s also the family business. The sneaky amendment that Jack added to Jabot’s charter says that only a “blood Abbott” can be CEO of Jabot will soon come back to bite Jack in the butt.

Graham’s Shocking Reveal In Court

The Young and the Restless spoilers have teased for months that Graham’s biological father is a man of great importance in Genoa City. The latest Y&R spoilers reveal that Graham’s bio-dad is John Abbott and that means he’s in a position to take the CEO chair at Jabot from Jack. This might be something Graham has been holding back for months or perhaps his wicked mom, Myrna Bloodworth (Marcia Rodd), only recently told him about her affair with John Abbott. Either way, Graham’s ready to spill the beans.

The YR rumors say that back when Dina was cheating with Brent, John slept with Myrna likely because he was hurt over his wife sleeping around and needed someone to comfort him. New Young and the Restless spoilers say that with Graham being proven a blood Abbott, which he reveals to the shocked Abbotts in court, that means he could become CEO of Jabot. Ashley can’t be CEO because of the clause Jack added to the charter and Jack’s been hit by a vote of no confidence from the Jabot board.

Graham Wins, Jack Breaks Down

If these Young and the Restless spoilers play out as written, Jack could lose his mother and the family business to Graham. Already Jack is teetering on the verge of a breakdown and this stunning turn of events could push him over the edge. Graham shouldn’t expect the Abbotts to welcome a new family member with open arms, but at least Dina will be thrilled to see him and wouldn’t be upset to discover that he’s John’s son. Jack will hate this reveal and his mother’s acceptance of Graham.

Ashley and Jack are so busy attacking each other legally over the family business that they’ll never see what’s coming with Graham. Catch up now on the latest Y&R spoilers for the rest of the week of January 1-5, plus Sharon and Nick’s rumored reunion, and Abby and Vikki fighting over work and JT. Be sure to check back often for all the latest The Young and the Restless spoilers.