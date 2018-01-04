‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Sam Asks Jason For Divorce, Alexis Finds A New Bestie In Kim

General Hospital spoilers tease scenes between Sam Morgan (Kelly Monaco) and Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) will heat up. It’s bound to be hot in Port Charles as the former couple comes to terms with their new reality. Sam, in particular, will insist she is bound to Andrew Cain (Billy Miller). Meanwhile, Dr. Kim Nero (Tamara Braun) might find a new confidante in Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn).

Finally, A Divorce

General Hospital spoilers hint Sam will seek out Jason and ask him to set her free. There have been prior spoilers suggesting GH will move in this direction, and it seems like its finally happening. Watching Sam ask Jason for divorce will certainly trigger a sense of deja vu for avid General Hospital fans. Just a few years back, Sam asked the same thing from Jason or from the man she thought was Jason.

After the big reveal that her husband is actually Jason’s twin, Sam needs to deal with the legal issues before she can marry Drew. After the kiss during New Year’s Eve, Sam’s heart will feel a sense of uneasiness. She will continue to insist upon marrying Drew, and General Hospital spoilers tease she wants to get it done right away. However, she will have issues while applying for a marriage license because of her marriage to Drew.

General Hospital surprise: See Sam and Jason finally kiss https://t.co/0yurGymueV — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) December 28, 2017

General Hospital spoilers from Soap Hub reveal Jason will agree to divorce Sam, and Alexis will help iron things out. However, she will ask Sam about what she truly wants. Sam will continue to insist Drew is the man for him, but she will keep him in the dark about how she started the new year.

Newfound Friends

Alexis may be busy dishing out legal and personal advice, but she also needs to deal with some stuff in her life. Spoilers tease she will make a friend pretty soon. The future holds the same fate for the new OB in town, Dr. Kim. This might indicate Alexis and Kim will become BFFs soon. The two might find a common ground and realize they click together. However, their friendship might be tested too soon.

General Hospital spoilers tease there will be romance in Julian’s future. He might realize there is something about the new doctor in town. Of course, Drew and Kim will always share a history. However, Drew has no idea who he was before he came to Port Charles, and it seems like his past with Kim was complicated. If Kim and Julian decide to give romance a go, Alexis might find herself jealous with her new friend. Things will certainly take a complicated turn.

Meanwhile, General Hospital spoilers tease more intrigue in the upcoming week as Jason and Drew continues the search for the person behind