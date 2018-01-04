Jinger Duggar Thinks She’s Pregnant With A Boy, And Jeremy Vuolo Is Worried About Their Baby’s Future

Jinger Duggar recently announced that she’s pregnant with her first child, and she’s already pretty certain that she’s having a baby boy. Jeremy Vuolo agrees, but he and his wife are praying for different outcomes when it comes to which parent’s character traits they want their baby to inherit.

On Wednesday, TLC shared the first video of Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo talking about their future as parents. In the Counting On promo, the couple revealed that they were “thrilled” when they learned that Jinger was pregnant. However, the 24-year-old Duggar daughter has made it no secret that the whole birthing process makes her a bit squeamish; she once told the Counting On cameras that births aren’t her thing, and she refused to video chat with her older sister, Jessa Duggar, while she was in labor with her second child. But despite her obvious discomfort with the messier aspects of giving birth, Jinger is all smiles in her pregnancy announcement video. She also maintains that she finds the idea of becoming a first-time mom “super exciting.”

“I think it’s going to be a boy,” she says.

“I have a feeling it will be a boy as well,” Jeremy agrees. “But I’d love to have a little princess.”

No matter what sex their baby turns out to be, Jeremy Vuolo hopes that the little tyke has more in common with Jinger than with him. This is because he’s worried that he and his wife will have a problem child on their hands if the Vuolo genes are too strong.

“I am praying that the baby will look like, act like, talk like, be like Jinger,” he says. “I’ve asked everyone to pray as well. I was a little terror as a child, so I’m hoping that the little one will be as much like Jinger as possible.”

However, Jinger Duggar argues that the baby will be better off if he or she inherits Jeremy Vuolo’s personality. She praises her husband for being “kind and gracious,” which are two traits she hopes to see in their child.

The Duggar daughter and her husband may already be thinking about what type of person their baby will grow up to be, but Jinger says that what they’re most looking forward to about becoming parents is “just having this little one in our arms.”

She and Jeremy also talked about all the work they still have to do before the baby arrives. Jeremy admitted that they haven’t done much to prepare their Laredo, Texas, home for the new addition, but they do have a spare room that they plan on turning into a nursery.

As reported by the International Business Times, Jana Duggar has already offered to help the couple accomplish this. The oldest Duggar daughter often receives praise for her decorating skills, so she’s just the woman for the job. Jeremy says that work will get started on the nursery once they find out the baby’s sex; they don’t want to choose a paint color for the walls until they know whether they’re having a boy or girl.

Duggar fans will likely get to watch Jana help Jinger and Jeremy create their dream nursery on a future episode of Counting On. According to the show’s Facebook page, it will return to TLC on Monday, February 26.