‘Teen Mom’ Star Goes Public With Her Mother’s Battle With Brain Cancer

Mackenzie McKee’s mother, Angie, has been diagnosed with brain cancer.

Years after starring on 16 & Pregnant and Teen Mom 3 after becoming a mother while in high school, Mackenzie McKee is facing new challenges after learning that the “healthiest person” she knows has been diagnosed with cancer and is now fighting for her life.

During an interview with Us Weekly magazine on January 3, Mackenzie McKee applauded her mother for her healthy lifestyle, claiming that Angie Douthit eats nothing but organic foods, doesn’t smoke or drink, and works out two to three times each day.

“I am so sad. I can barely breathe. I can not lose her,” Mackenzie McKee told the magazine.

According to Mackenzie McKee, there is absolutely no reason why her mother would have brain cancer since she is such a healthy person and has no history of the disease in her family.

Mackenzie McKee first shared news of her mother’s cancer battle on Twitter on January 2. At the time, she requested prayers from her many fans and followers and said that after fearing her mother was suffering from bronchitis, she went to the doctor and learned that what she actually had were three masses on her brain. In addition, Angie Douthit was suffering from multiple blood clots.

Shortly after the discovery, Angie Douthit’s doctors scheduled her to have brain surgery and right away, Mackenzie McKee began blogging about her health battle. As she explained to Us Weekly magazine, her mother requested she blog about her experience and make a documentary in case she doesn’t make it through her battle.

“I know God will use her to speak to others,” Mackenzie McKee explained.

On Wednesday, after sharing news with her fans and followers on Twitter the previous morning, Mackenzie McKee surfaced on Instagram where she posted a photo of herself and her mom. In the caption, the former reality star labeled her mother as the most “amazing woman” she knows and said that Angie Douthit taught her everything she knows.

“I can’t breath. You are everything,” she added.

As fans may recall, Mackenzie McKee starred on Teen Mom 3 alongside her husband, Josh McKee, in 2013. Since then, the reality couple, who shares three children, tied the knot in a country-themed wedding ceremony in Oklahoma.