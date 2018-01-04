‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Dina Snatches Christian, Ashley-Jack Make A Decision & Sharon Dumps Scott

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Thursday, January 4, reveal that Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) gives a police officer a description of Christian. Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman), Scott (Daniel Hall), Sharon (Sharon Case), and Abby (Melissa Ordway) search for the toddler. Nick (Joshua Morrow) arrives to learn that his son hasn’t been found. He’s livid to hear that Christian disappeared while Chelsea watched the catfight between Sharon and Abby over Scott.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Lauren backs up Chelsea’s story that she was “no more than five steps away” from the boy when he disappeared. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Lauren recalls a moment when Fen disappeared when he was small. Lauren adds that when she found Fen, he was playing hiding and seek. Chelsea hopes that’s what Christian is doing.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Lauren catches up with Abby upstairs. She accuses Abby of pursuing Scott when he was attached to Sharon. Lauren suggests that Abby hasn’t grown up as she is still the entitled, selfish brat as she was a few years ago. Abby points out that Scott was the one who cheated on Sharon. Scott appears and agrees with Abby; he’s the one who is at fault.

Lauren follows her son downstairs and inquires why he did this to Sharon, a woman he claims to love. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Scott points out it happened when they were trapped, and he wasn’t sure he would ever get out. Lauren believes it is a terrible excuse.

Nick decides to call the police and not long after Paul (Doug Davidson) shows up. He assures him that he will find his son. Sharon appears shaken up at the bar. Chelsea helps her open a bottle of water. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Sharon whispers that she doesn’t know what it would do to Nick if something happened to Christian.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Scott offers Sharon a ride home, but she refuses. She accuses him of using this situation to his advantage. Paul advises Nick to call his family because the media could find out about Christian’s disappearance.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Nick and Chelsea argue about how Christian got away. After trading insults, they both admit they are scared and worried about him.

Scott goes to see Abby and finds Sharon at her doorstep. She brought his clothes as he no longer is welcomed in her home. Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Sharon finds a diamond ring. Scott admits he was going to ask her to marry him. Sharon is not interested — she storms away and says they are done.

“You can have him, Abby,” Sharon screamed.

At the Abbott mansion, Jack (Peter Bergman) comes home to Ashley (Eileen Davidson) waiting for her new attorney. Not long after that, Michael Baldwin (Christian LeBlanc) arrives. After some back and forth from the attorneys’, they agree to arbitration.

Just as the attorneys are ready to leave, Dina (Marla Adams) comes downstairs upset that Jackie broke the cup. She demanded that John(really Jack) goes up to punish his son. Ashley and Jack thought Dina was seeing a child who wasn’t there. However, she shows them Jackie, who just so happens to be Christan Newman.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Jack calls Nick to come get his son. When Chelsea and Nick arrive to get his son, they find Dina hugging the toddler, refusing to let anyone take her boy from her. She begs John (Jack) to do something. After some encouragement, Dina handed Christian over. Dina explains that she and “Jackie” had a wonderful day together. Ashley and Jack finally realize they need help with Dina.

At the penthouse, Nick says Christian went to sleep without any trouble. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Chelsea starts crying that she is sorry for everything. Nick admits he overreacted by yelling at her. He was overcome by memories of when Cassie (Camryn Grimes) died.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.