Maria Menounos Has Steve Harvey Officiate New Year’s Eve Wedding [Video]

Maria Menounos had Steve Harvey officiate her live New Year’s Eve wedding, and it was perfect.

Viewers tuning in for Fox New Year’s Eve special got an extra surprise when Menounos wed long-time boyfriend Keven Undergaro. She stepped away from her co-hosting duties, which she was sharing with Harvey, to take on the role of a beautiful bride. The couple said “I do” in the heart of New York’s Times Square, as thousands cheered them on.

The newlyweds have been together for almost 20 years and engaged for almost 2 years but a surprise wedding was always the plan for Undergaro. According to People magazine, the groom had been working with Beth Stern to plan a surprise wedding for Menounos. It was scheduled to take place soon on Howard Stern’s show.

Undergaro’s plan went out the window when his now wife asked if he wanted to get married on New Year’s Eve during the live broadcast. The text that changed his plans was only two weeks before their wedding. Not a lot of time to plan for the special day. Thankfully, the now husband and wife had the help of the show’s producers. After all, it was one producer that put the idea in Menounos’ head.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Maria Menounos and Keven Undergaro braced the frigid cold to get married. The cold temperatures did not stop the bride from wearing the dress of her dreams. She wore a strapless dress designed by Pronovias with a matching lace coat. The former E! News host looked like the perfect winter bride.

Her new hubby didn’t look too shabby either. He wore a simple black tuxedo for the ceremony. Their minister, Steve Harvey, looked dapper in his off-white hat and matching winter coat, with a black scarf accent.

Omg! I can’t believe we are finally getting married after 20 years! Tune in to #nye on @foxtv to watch us get hitched in just a few!#coldestbridever — MARIA MENOUNOS (@mariamenounos) January 1, 2018

Menounos took to social media a few hours before the ceremony to let her followers know she was getting married that night. Until her big announcement, the couple had only told a few friends and family members about their wedding plans.

They took years to get hitched. However, Maria Menounos and Keven Undergaro’s wedding, officiated by Steve Harvey, was exactly what the newlyweds had dreamed it would be and more.