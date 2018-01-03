Serena Williams Uploads Top 10 Baby & Husband Moments On Instagram, Australian Open Return Still Undecided

Serena Williams suffered a loss right at the beginning of 2018, but she is not letting that get her down. Instead, she has turned to her baby daughter and husband, both named Alexis Ohanian, for inspiration and joy as she reflects on how 2017 was an excellent year for her. Her reflections this year focused on how she reached a new level of love for her husband and how much she has grown as a mother.

Indeed, 2017 was a full year for the former world No. 1. She kicked off the year claiming the Australian Open championship title while she was secretly nine months pregnant with Alexis Olympia Ohanian. Then she announced her pregnancy, showed off her baby bump at Met Gala with the Reddit co-founder, and meticulously documented the journey to motherhood on Instagram. She topped off the end of the year with the birth of her baby daughter, a lavish wedding in New Orleans, and a luxurious honeymoon on a private island off the coast of the Bahamas.

Serena’s string of success came to a screeching halt when she played the exhibition match against Jeļena Ostapenko at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship. She lost the 67-minute long game in three sets, ending with a “super tiebreaker,” according to ESPN, giving way to the Latvian tennis player.

While her loss made headlines across the world, Serena Williams remained optimistic, but realistic about her eventual comeback. She even voiced some concerns about her impending return to Australian Open.

“I don’t know if I am totally ready to come back on the tour yet. I know that when I come back I definitely want to be competing for championships,” she said to ESPN. “I am definitely looking forward to getting back out there. “I am taking it one day at a time. I am going to assess everything with my team before deciding.”

Her husband, Alexis Ohanian, expressed on his Instagram just how proud he is to see her play again.

This loss aside, the 36-year-old is still the best tennis player the world has seen in the open era. With 23 Grand Slam titles and several other titles under her belt, she believes that she does not “have anything more left to prove.”

However, now that she is a mother, she feels that she has plenty to be thankful for. She posted top 10 baby and husband moments on Instagram, showing how her life is so full of love and joy.

Serena Williams kicked off her Instagram presentation with her personal top 10 moments.

Then she went on to share just how remarkable her husband has been.

She saved best for the last as she revealed never-been-seen-before videos of her baby daughter. Some of the best ones showed how her daddy carried her like a football, the way she sneezed in the arms of her parents, and her quizzical expressions.

Her husband followed suit and uploaded a beautiful family selfie he took during the honeymoon.

The Australian Open is set to start on January 15, 2018.