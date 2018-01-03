Serena Williams Uploads Top 10 Baby & Husband Moments On Instagram, Australian Open Return Still Undecided

Serena Williams suffered a loss right at the beginning of 2018, but she is not letting that get her down. Instead, she has turned to her baby daughter and husband, both named Alexis Ohanian, for inspiration and joy as she reflects on how 2017 was an excellent year for her. Her reflections this year focused on how she reached a new level of love for her husband and how much she has grown as a mother.
Indeed, 2017 was a full year for the former world No. 1. She kicked off the year claiming the Australian Open championship title while she was secretly nine months pregnant with Alexis Olympia Ohanian. Then she announced her pregnancy, showed off her baby bump at Met Gala with the Reddit co-founder, and meticulously documented the journey to motherhood on Instagram. She topped off the end of the year with the birth of her baby daughter, a lavish wedding in New Orleans, and a luxurious honeymoon on a private island off the coast of the Bahamas.
Serena’s string of success came to a screeching halt when she played the exhibition match against Jeļena Ostapenko at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship. She lost the 67-minute long game in three sets, ending with a “super tiebreaker,” according to ESPN, giving way to the Latvian tennis player.
While her loss made headlines across the world, Serena Williams remained optimistic, but realistic about her eventual comeback. She even voiced some concerns about her impending return to Australian Open.
“I don’t know if I am totally ready to come back on the tour yet. I know that when I come back I definitely want to be competing for championships,” she said to ESPN. “I am definitely looking forward to getting back out there. “I am taking it one day at a time. I am going to assess everything with my team before deciding.”
Her husband, Alexis Ohanian, expressed on his Instagram just how proud he is to see her play again.
This loss aside, the 36-year-old is still the best tennis player the world has seen in the open era. With 23 Grand Slam titles and several other titles under her belt, she believes that she does not “have anything more left to prove.”
However, now that she is a mother, she feels that she has plenty to be thankful for. She posted top 10 baby and husband moments on Instagram, showing how her life is so full of love and joy.
Serena Williams kicked off her Instagram presentation with her personal top 10 moments.
This year has been amazing for me. As it comes to its end I want to share 10 personal moments. 1. The day I found out I was pregnant. I had to pretend I everything was normal but I was dying inside. After all I had a grand slam to play. 2. Melbourne 7 weeks pregnant 3. Wow I won the Australian Open. I was 9 weeks by than. No one knew outside of venus and my fiancé Alexis 4. Everyone got me stuffed animals for my bridal shower. 5. 24 weeks. 6. bridal shower by @thevlvgroup 7. still hitting at 7.5 weeks 8. @vanityfair cover of the year for me 9. Just about ready to pop 10. The day before I checked into hospital to have my amazing baby
Then she went on to share just how remarkable her husband has been.
I would like to share another top ten moment of this year. Featuring my husband. He's my rock my backbone my love. I am so lucky to have found this wonderful man that treats me better than a queen. 1. This is where he proposed to me all the way in Rome. At the exact same table we met. 2. He puts up with my incorrigible immaturity ???? 3. I said yes ???? 4. Our first trip as a engaged couple. Little did we know I was 4 weeks pregnant! ???????????? 5. Getting ready for the Met Gala 6. Both of us in our @versace_official finest for the Met gala 7. Our baby moon 8. You may now kiss the bride. 9. Alexis first introduce me as his wife ???????? 10. King and Queen at last. I love you Alexis you make me excited to wake up every morning knowing I'll get to see you. Wedding photos by Mel Barlow and Allan Zepeda @melbarlowandco @allanzepedaphotography
She saved best for the last as she revealed never-been-seen-before videos of her baby daughter. Some of the best ones showed how her daddy carried her like a football, the way she sneezed in the arms of her parents, and her quizzical expressions.
Her husband followed suit and uploaded a beautiful family selfie he took during the honeymoon.
We clearly don't take enough family portraits. This one's from the honeymoon. @olympiaohanian was not ready for the snap… ???? 2017 was a year to remember for a lot of reasons (good as well as bad) so that they may all serve as motivation, inspiration, and a compass for what we know to be right. These two women are my everything. And the duty I have to them as a husband and a father is the greatest responsibility I'll have in my life; I'm honored to bear it. And I know I'll always find new ways to keep making you, laugh, @serenawilliams. 2018 is going to be a phenomenal year. And may there be many, many more to come. Wherever you are in the world tonight, I hope you're with people you love.
The Australian Open is set to start on January 15, 2018.