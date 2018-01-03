Watch Cavs Vs. Celtics 2018 Online: Live Streaming, TV Start Time, Channels, & Odds

Cleveland visits Boston in NBA action on Wednesday, with fans able to watch Cavs vs. Celtics live streaming and televised game coverage. One of the hottest new rivalries to have emerged in the Eastern Conference will be lacking just a bit with the Cavs’ Isaiah Thomas taking the night off, and Celtics’ Gordon Hayward still sidelined since the start of the season. However, “King” LeBron James and Kyrie Irving will meet up again, as well as some of the other new stars for their teams. Here’s the latest game preview with NBA odds, start time, TV channels, and how to watch the Cavs vs. Celtics game live streaming online.

As reported by ESPN, former Celtics All-Star Isaiah Thomas will be sidelined to rest as he just recently made his season debut for the Cavs last night. In last night’s 127-110 win over the Portland Trail Blazers, Thomas played 19 minutes off the bench and shot 6-for-12 including a 3-for-8 three-point shooting rate. The point guard, who was part of the Celtics’ trade for Kyrie Irving, ended up with 17 points and three assists in his first outing for Cleveland. Now he’ll be back in Boston to watch as his new team takes on his old team once again. The two teams met at the start of the season with Thomas sidelined, and Boston lost one of their newest All-Star players, Gordon Hayward, to a gruesome injury that has him out for the season.

Tonight’s game will give the Boston Celtics another test as they ran off to the best record in the Eastern Conference, but the Cavaliers continue to be the measuring stick for the best. The Odds Shark website has given a consensus point spread for tonight’s matchup of three points in favor of the Celtics. For the moneyline, Boston has a price ranging from -145 to -155 while the Cleveland Cavs are priced from +125 to +140. Tonight’s over/under points total is currently at 213 points for the complete game in Boston.

The latest Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics game will take place on Wednesday night starting at 8 p.m. Eastern Time. The majority of United States viewers can watch this game on their ESPN channel via cable or satellite. In the Cleveland viewing areas of the country, Fox Sports Ohio (FSO) will have the game while NBC Sports Boston (NBCSB) will carry game coverage in the Boston regions. The game is unlikely to appear on NBA League Pass due to the national television coverage by ESPN.

For live streaming, Fox Sports Ohio viewers can use the Fox Sports Go website or mobile apps. NBC Sports Boston viewers can use the official website or any compatible apps that are available. All viewers who have the ESPN channel can log into the WatchESPN website or mobile app to see the Cavs vs. Celtics live streaming online. In addition, anyone without cable can sign up for a SlingTV membership for a free week trial offer and choose the Sling Orange package to see ESPN live streaming. More details can be obtained at Sling.com website.