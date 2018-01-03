Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are just a few short months away from tying the knot. With wedding preparations well under way, just about everyone is wondering what kind of wedding dress Markle will choose for her big day. There have been all kinds of rumors when it comes to styles and designers, but nothing has been confirmed at this time.

This week, however, a new name was thrown into the mix of potential wedding dress designers. According to TMZ, there were some rumors that Markle wanted to start a beauty line with this designer — and it didn’t take long for royal watchers to become curious about the name: Victoria Beckham. TMZ was able to debunk the initial rumors, which suggested that Markle and Beckham were set to team up for a bio-botox line, but fans of the bride-to-be wondered if Beckham’s name meant something a bit more significant.

Could Victoria Beckham, former Spice Girls member, designer, and wife of David Beckham, actually be designing Meghan Markle’s wedding dress?! Probably not. While it seems like it could happen (the Beckham’s are tight with the royal family and even attended Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding back in 2011), Beckham likely isn’t the chosen one.

As previously reported by the Daily Mail, some preliminary sketches were drawn up by Tel-Aviv based designer, Inbal Dror. However, royal historian, Marlene Koenig, told Newsweek that Ms. Markle will more than likely stick with tradition and have a British dress designer complete the honor (cough, cough Victoria Beckham!).

While Markle has been known to push the envelope when it comes to her fashion choices (remember when she got slammed for not being very royal-like in the sheer-topped gown that she wore in her engagement portraits?), Koenig says that Markle will definitely be keeping things traditional when it comes to her wedding gown.

“Don’t expect low cut. Don’t expect sleeveless. This is a traditional church where they say, ‘wilt, ‘thou’ and ‘thine.’ It will have to be a British designer. I’d be very surprised [if it wasn’t],” Koenig told Newsweek.

It’s only a matter of time before the world learns who Markle has chosen to design her dress. Could she choose Sarah Burton, like her soon-to-be sister-in-law, Kate Middleton? Anything is possible (so long as the designer is British. And approved by the palace. And reputable).