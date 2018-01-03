Annalise Keating To Meet Olivia Pope In Huge ‘How To Get Away With Murder’ And ‘Scandal’ Crossover, But When?

Crossovers are nothing new to TV shows, as The CW and NBC and many other networks have done it, but ABC may end up doing one of the biggest of them all. There have been rumors, and a lot of hints were dropped on Wednesday before Shonda Rhimes confirmed it herself. Annalise Keating is going to come face-to-face with Olivia Pope as How to Get Away with Murder crosses over into the final season of Scandal.

For years now, the stars of those two huge ABC hit shows, as well as Grey’s Anatomy, have been seen together at award shows and even in promotional material. They are all a part of the incredibly popular “Thank God It’s Thursday” line-up for the network, but they’ve never crossed over into one another’s show.

That is all about to change as it has now been confirmed that two of Shonda Rhimes’ biggest characters will finally meet up on TV, as reported by Deadline.

Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) and Annalise Keating (Viola Davis) traded playful hints on social media on Wednesday, and it started people talking. The first hint came from Washington, who decided to post a photo of Olivia Pope on the set of HTGAWM.

After that, Viola Davis decided to play along, as she posted a picture of Annalise Keating standing in the Oval Office on the set of Scandal.

Hey @KerryWashington, guess where I am?! A post shared by Viola Davis (@violadavis) on Jan 3, 2018 at 9:30am PST

Fans started going crazy on social media and began wondering what this would mean for two of their favorite shows. As speculation ran wild, Shonda Rhimes finally took to Facebook to confirm that the crossover between Scandal and How to Get Away with Murder is actually going to happen.

Up until Shonda decided to make that post, there had been no response from her reps at Shondaland or anyone at ABC regarding the photos from Washington and Davis. As reported by E! Online, the script page makes it obvious that not only will the crossover happen, but the two huge stars will meet one another on screen.

The exact date of the crossover episode or episodes is not yet known. Both Scandal and How to Get Away with Murder return from their winter breaks on Thursday, January 18. Scandal is in its final season and has its own storyline going just as HTGAWM has its own, which makes all of this even more interesting. Fans are simply going to have to wait to see how Olivia Pope and Annalise Keating finally face off on ABC.