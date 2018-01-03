‘Vanderpump Rules’: Are Kristen Doute And Brian Carter Getting Married?

Kristen Doute is on the hunt for a wedding photographer and fans are convinced that she and Brian Carter could be ready to walk down the aisle.

Although Kristen Doute hasn’t yet announced her engagement, fans immediately suspected that she and her boyfriend were planning to tie the knot after the Vanderpump Rules star posted a tweet on January 3, requesting fans help her find a wedding photographer in Michigan.

“Any wedding photographers/videographers in Michigan?” Kristen Doute tweeted.

Right away, several fans questioned Kristen Doute about her potential plans to marry Brian Carter. However, rather than respond to their inquiries, the reality star and actress stayed completely silent.

In addition to questions about her own possible wedding, Kristen Doute was also faced with questions about the potential wedding of her Vanderpump Rules co-stars, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright. However, as Taylor recently revealed on Twitter, he and Cartwright are looking at The Castle Post in Kentucky as a possible location for their future wedding.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have also not yet announced their engagement but for the past several months, they have been speaking about getting married. As for Kristen Doute, she’s also spoken out about a future engagement and even purchased herself a pretend engagement ring.

A post shared by kristendoute (@kristendoute) on Jan 1, 2018 at 3:12pm PST

Kristen Doute began dating Brian Carter after splitting from James Kennedy after Season 4. Before him, Doute was involved in a years-long romance with her Vanderpump Rules co-star, Tom Sandoval, who is now dating Ariana Madix.

Although Kristen Doute doesn’t appear to be engaged at this point in time, she’s faced rumors of a future wedding in the past. In fact, just months ago, after Doute spoke of her anniversary and debuted what appeared to be a new diamond ring, fans believed she and Brian Carter may have been ready to say “I do.”

To see more of Kristen Doute and her co-stars, including Brian Carter, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Scheana Marie, Lisa Vanderpump, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Tom Sandoval, Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, and Tom Schwartz, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.