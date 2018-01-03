Update: 4:35 p.m. est: Sgt. Arthur Mendoza of the New Castle Police Department spoke with CBS to give an update about the fire that occurred at the Chappaqua home of President Bill and Hillary Clinton. He confirms that the fire department was able to be extinguished at 3:15 p.m.

The fire was not in the main house, and no real damage is evident from aerial photos taken of the building on the property. The building that had the fire is thought to be a guest house.

At this time, a spokesperson for Hillary Clinton has not made an official statement.

It has been confirmed that there is a fire on the Chappaqua, New York property of Bill and Hillary Clinton. Per Heavy, a fire started in a second-floor bedroom of the Clinton home, and at this time, the fire is said to be mostly extinguished. Heavy says that Kempter’s Fire Wire on Twitter is sharing up to the minute tweets about the status of the Clinton fire.

“Main body of fire knocked down. Crews checking for extension.”

Bill and Hillary Clinton purchased the home next door to their Chappaqua home in 2016 to enlarge their original home and create their Clinton Chappaqua compound.

Bedroom fire reported at house of Bill and Hillary Clinton in Chappaqua. https://t.co/LGXpKKMKJ9 via @lohud — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) January 3, 2018

ABC News says that police and firefighters are on the scene of the fire at the Clinton compound and that there were no injuries among people in the home or those putting out the blaze. At this time, there is no information about what started the fire at the home of former President Clinton and the former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. There is also no confirmation about whether or not Bill or Hillary Clinton were home in Chappaqua at the time of the fire.

More information will be added as it is available from the local Chappaqua police and fire department.

An Aerial View of the Clinton Property