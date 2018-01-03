‘The Fosters’ Canceled By Freeform, But A Spinoff Is Already On The Way

Freeform’s The Fosters has just been axed, but reports indicate that fans should not necessarily panic over the end of the series. There are additional episodes on the way yet, and a spinoff is said to be in the works. What’s the scoop on the Fosters cancellation and possible offshoot series?

TVLine details that Freeform has canceled The Fosters, and Season 5B will mark the end of the series in its current form. The show will end with a two-hour finale, which will also be its 100th episode. After that, fans will get the chance to watch a three-episode return that paves the way for a new series that will focus on the characters of Callie and Mariana, played by Maia Mitchell and Cierra Ramirez.

At this point, the new show featuring Callie and Mariana does not have a title. However, Freeform has apparently already ordered 13 episodes, signaling strong confidence that Fosters viewers will jump to the new show when it debuts. The new series will be set in Los Angeles as Mariana and Callie tackle being on their own as young adults. Viewers will watch Callie immerse herself in social work as Mariana tackles the field of technology.

Deadline adds that the new Mitchell and Ramirez vehicle will be set a few years in the future, putting both ladies in their early 20s, and there may be another familiar Fosters face joining the pair. Sources aren’t revealing which young star may be added to the mix as series regulars, but it seems that fans can expect to see all of the current main Fosters characters pop up on the new series from time to time. Moms Teri Polo and Sherri Saum, who play Stef and Lena, will make guest appearances, as will Callie and Mariana’s various siblings.

The Fosters Season 5B kicks into gear on Tuesday, January 9 with the episode titled “Sanctuary.” TV Guide indicates that this episode will continue with the immigration storyline that viewers watched in the first part of the season, and Mariana’s quest to save her charter school continues as well. The finale will air in the spring, and it sounds as if fans won’t have to wait too long to get the trio of spinoff episodes a few months after that.

Will Freeform’s plan to cancel The Fosters, but shift immediately into a spinoff featuring Maia Mitchell’s Callie and Cierra Ramirez’s Mariana, work for dedicated fans? People will be anxious to see what comes next for the family and hope that the upcoming spinoff becomes Freeform’s next big hit.