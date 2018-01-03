WWE News: Alexa Bliss’ ‘Mixed Match Challenge’ Male Tag Team Partner Revealed

The WWE’s Mixed Match Challenge tournament begins in under two weeks, and the Raw Women’s Champion was one of the first to learn who her partner is. On Wednesday, WWE began to unveil each of the teams for the upcoming challenge, including Alexa Bliss. “The Goddess” seems to have a sizable advantage over the rest of the competition too.

WWE.com shared a special video clip that started with backstage reporter Renee Young interviewing Bliss. The Women’s Champion said she was anxious to find out who her tag team partner would be. From there, she headed to meet up with Raw general manager Kurt Angle. The former champion and WWE Hall of Famer told Alexa he wants the superstars to have an open mind about who their partners were. Bliss seemed to agree and then heard the thunderous roar of her male superstar tag partner.

With that, “The Monster Among Men” Braun Strowman was officially revealed as Alexa Bliss’ Mixed Match Challenge tag team partner. The two had a brief discussion, with Braun asking Alexa if he scared her and then told her the strategy would be to scare everyone else. Bliss told Braun she’s not scared of him and then tried for a slap on the shoulder.

“The Goddess” also put Strowman on notice to just follow her instructions and they would be just fine. Bliss offered a handshake, which Strowman accepted for their newfound partnership. After that, he pulled Alexa close to him and said, “Alright partner.” The two walked off to talk strategy as Kurt Angle wished them good luck for the upcoming tournament.

The pairing of Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman makes for an interesting combination early on. The cunning ring experience of Alexa Bliss teamed with Strowman’s brute power should make them a team that will cause trouble for others. It leaves one to wonder how any of the male superstars will be able to match up with Strowman in this format. However, there’s always the possibility that outside interference could play a part, with Asuka or Kane going after one of them.

The WWE’s Mixed Match Challenge is slated to begin on January 16, 2018, via Facebook Watch at approximately 10 p.m. Eastern Time.