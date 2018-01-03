Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Isn’t Letting Her ‘RHOBH’ Co-Stars Scare Her About Lisa Rinna

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave may have been warned about the often controversial Lisa Rinna during last night’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8, but according to a new report, she’s not taking her co-stars’ concerns to heart. Instead, Mellencamp Arroyave is giving Rinna a fair chance.

Following last night’s show, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave took to her official Bravo TV blog and revealed her thoughts on her co-stars’ warnings as well her own thoughts on her one-on-one time with Lisa Rinna.

“I find her to be funny and enjoyable,” Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave explained to her fans and followers, according to a report by All About the Real Housewives on January 3.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Lisa Rinna appeared to hit it off with one another quite quickly and after learning that Rinna’s daughter used to ride horses, Mellencamp Arroyave decided to invite her co-star to a horse show with her, Lisa Rinna, and Dorit Kemsley.

As fans will recall, Dorit Kemsley and her husband, Paul “P.K.” Kemsley, invited Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and her husband, Edwin, to their home for a dinner date earlier on in the episode and warned her about the allegedly “schizophrenic” Lisa Rinna. However, rather than heed their warnings, the newest addition to the show decided to make her own assessment of Rinna and gave her a fair chance at a friendship.

Also in her Bravo TV blog, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave said that she was surprised to see the Kemsleys bring up their issues with Lisa Rinna since they had decided to move past their issues during last week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills last year and was introduced to the women by Dorit Kemsley, who first joined the series during Season 7. As for Lisa Rinna, she’s been starring on the Bravo TV reality show since Season 5.

To see more of Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and her co-stars, including Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, Erika Girardi, and Camille Grammer, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.