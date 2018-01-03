‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Jan. 5: Abby Stands Her Ground, Cane-Lily Share A Moment & Traci Stunned

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Friday, January 5 reveal that Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Lily (Christel Khalil) will share a moment that could lead to them getting back together. Jill (Jess Walton) left back to Australia, but before she left town, she begged Cane and Lily to reconcile. She told them that she could tell that they were still in love and she doesn’t want them to regret not giving their relationship another try. Cane thought Lily had moved on and wasn’t interested in him, while Lily thought Cane didn’t want to be with her anymore.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Cane and Lily will share a moment on Friday’s show that will inch them closer to reuniting. Young and the Restless spoilers state that a “Lane” reunion is coming. It’s a highly anticipated reunion since many viewers opposed their divorce.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Graham Bloodworth (Max Shippee) returns with drama on his mind. He will likely cause a ruckus with the Abbotts. Whatever he has in mind will bring Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Jack (Peter Bergman) together. On Friday’s show, Graham will stun Traci (Beth Maitland) and the rest of the Abbott family.

Graham could have more secrets to reveal about his connection to Dina (Marla Adams). Young and the Restless spoilers suggest a court battle may play out over February sweeps over Dina’s care.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Abby (Melissa Ordway) will stand her ground on the Scott (Daniel Hall) situation. On Wednesday’s show, Sharon found out about Scott and Abby’s hookup. Abby isn’t sure what she should do to make things better. Abby knows the right thing to do is to apologize to Sharon (Sharon Case) and promise to stay away from Scott, but she isn’t sure if that’s what she wants to do.

Scott knows what he wants, and it isn’t Abby. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Scott wants Sharon back. He will beg and plead for her to forgive him for having sex and kissing Abby. Sharon may forgive him, but it will take her a long time to trust him again completely.

Scott and Sharon have a rocky road ahead of them.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.