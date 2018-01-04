There are a lot of things to expect in the forthcoming new episodes of NCIS Season 15. Reports have it that there would be many new personalities appearing on the popular CBS series. Now, new spoilers suggest that Mark Harmon would be reunited with his former co-star in the yet to be aired “Dark Secret” episode.

CarterMatt shares that the forthcoming NCIS Season 15 Episode 12 would feature special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) leading the group in a thorough investigation. The news outlet suggests that the whole NCIS team would be working together to solve the mysterious death of a Navy Lieutenant. It was said that they would need to interview the victim’s family and pals.

While the character of Mark Harmon and his team work on the case, Leroy Jethro Gibbs would meet a familiar face. Reports have it that Patrick Labyorteaux would make an appearance in NCIS Season 15 Episode 12. The 52-year-old American actor is set to reprise his role as Navy Captain Bud Roberts Jr. on the CBS series JAG – an American legal drama television show that spawned the now popular NCIS.

Spoilers suggest that special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs and Navy Captain Bud Roberts Jr. would work together to unravel all the ambiguities hounding the most-recent case. The upcoming NCIS Season 15 Episode 12 marks the first on-screen appearance of Mark Harmon and Patrick Labyorteaux several years since JAG was canceled. Other spoilers state that the two would definitely talk about the future since both of them are aware that they could not keep their job longer with their advancing age.

Because of this, some fans cannot help but wonder if Mark Harmon is still staying on the show after NCIS Season 15. Previous rumors suggested that the 66-year-old star is set to bid farewell due to his frail health condition. However, the husband of Pam Dawber clarified that he would not leave so long as the writers continue including him in the storyline.

Meanwhile, there are also speculations claiming that Mark Harmon is currently not on good terms with Pauley Perrette. Radar Online reported that the 48-year-old NCIS Season 15 actress called out her co-star after bringing a Pitbull on set. Pauley reportedly said that Mark is putting the lives of many people in danger. The publication even claimed that this is among the main reasons why the civil rights activist has decided to leave the show after its fifteenth installment.

While these speculations could possibly be true, it is important to note that neither Mark Harmon nor Pauley Perrette has confirmed anything as of yet. Therefore, avid followers of the two NCIS Season 15 stars should take these unverified reports lightly until everything is proven true and correct.

Catch the series’ twelfth episode on Tuesday, Jan. 9., at 8 p.m. on CBS. Stay tuned for more spoilers, news, and updates on NCIS Season 15!