‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Franco Innocent – Drew Was The Attacker In Childhood Altercation

General Hospital spoilers for this week and next promise that Franco Baldwin (Roger Howarth) can’t let the sleeping dogs of his past lie. He wants to know more about what happened with him and little Drew Cain (Billy Miller) because Franco is scared that his mental illness might return, and he could be a threat to those he loves including Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst), her sons, and Kiki Jerome (Hayley Erin). Franco needs answers, and there’s one guy in town that might be able to ease his mind.

Franco Can’t Let Go of the Past

New GH spoilers from She Knows Soaps for this week say that Franco’s confused, and the situation grows worse daily. Franco is struggling with guilt because he feels like him shoving toddler Drew down the stairs put the Q twin on a path in life that led to all this trouble. If not for the basement stairs incident, Drew might have continued in family life with Franco and Betsy Frank (Deborah Strang). That means Drew wouldn’t have been raised in an orphanage.

That also means Drew might never have joined the Navy nor been kidnapped by Cesar Faison (Anders Hove). Franco feels like his violent actions in his and Drew’s shared past but Drew at risk and that everything bad that’s happened in Drew’s life is Franco’s fault. According to new spoilers for 2018 from the soap magazines, there is one person that has the answers he needs that Franco can trust to tell him the truth – his dad Scott Baldwin (Kin Shriner).

Will Franco take Kiki's advice? Elizabeth deserves to know the truth he's been hiding. Tune into an all-new #GH – STARTING NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/LTQdsCS1zZ — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 18, 2017

Scotty Knows The Truth

The latest General Hospital spoilers from ABC Soaps in Depth and shared by She Knows Soaps reveal that “Scott holds the key” and knows “whether or not Franco pushed Drew down the stairs.” Betsy told Franco that he shoved Drew, but she wasn’t in the room and didn’t see what happened. But there’s something that doesn’t align with the story Betsy told. Plus, she’s a liar. Kin Shriner sat for a recent interview with ABC SID and said that Heather Webber (Robin Mattson) is more trustworthy than Betsy.

Although Franco only found out a few years ago that Scotty is his biological father, Scotty seems to have a lot of dirt on both Heather and Betsy and knows their secrets. One of the biggest is the incident with Drew and Franco. After all, if Franco did shove Drew down the stairs, why not send Franco away and protect the good child? Then again, Betsy is a lunatic, so questioning why she did something might be largely pointless. But there is a twist to unfold in the story of Franco and Drew.

Besty sent a strange Christmas card that said she hoped one day that Franco would forgive her. Liz remarked that it was Drew’s life that was “put through the wringer,” but Betsy was saying sorry to Franco (see the video below). Now GH spoilers tease that what Betsy meant was to forgive her for lying about Franco and Drew’s altercation and why she sent Drew away. Betsy lied for some reason, and it wasn’t Franco that attacked Drew, but vice-versa.

SNEAK PEEK: Franco's insecurities about Andrew and Jason might run deeper than he thinks: https://t.co/YhMtrY5PAt #GH — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 3, 2017

Drew Was The Aggressor!

General Hospital spoilers tease this shocking twist in Franco and Drew’s shared backstory. Spoilers from Soap Central say that Drew tries to connect with his past and will have some memories emerge about Franco. Of course, Franco is still keeping it secret from Drew about shoving him down the stairs when they were kids. But now GH spoilers and rumors indicate that Drew might be the one with anger and violence issues and could have had them since they were kids. This means Franco was the victim.

Soap Hub reports General Hospital spoilers that Drew was furious when he found Sam Morgan (Kelly Monaco) on the Haunted Star with Jason Morgan (Steve Burton). Drew angrily threatened Jason and then told him to pass a threat along to Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright). Drew has also attacked before and has efficiently killed enemies and taken down threats with precision. It could be that Drew’s violent tendencies are what led him to be a Navy SEAL as an outlet for his aggression.

Drew could use a miracle (or two) right about now. An all-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC. Don't miss it! pic.twitter.com/XcoQSLDydJ — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 7, 2017

Drew Attacked Franco, Is Their Past Absolved?

General Hospital spoilers and rumors hint that Drew was the aggressor and his fall down the stairs happened when Franco acted in self-defense to stop Drew from hurting him. But that was decades ago. When Franco finds out the truth, the question is whether he will reveal the secrets of their past to Drew or keep it hidden. It might be enough for Franco to know that he didn’t attack Drew so he can ease his guilty conscience – or Franco might spill the beans to try and make himself look better.

Either way, the outcome of this situation will affect Franco’s engagement to Liz because it’s another secret he kept after he promised to stop lying. Catch up now on the latest GH scoop in spoilers for the week of January 1-5, Nelle and Ava teaming up against Carly, Sam’s lie about kissing Jason explodes, and check back often for the latest General Hospital spoilers and news.