Jinger Duggar Vuolo May Be Pregnant, But Not Everyone Is Happy About The News

Fans of the Duggar mega-clan have been waiting for the past 14 months for Jinger Duggar Vuolo and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, to announce that they are expecting their first child. Jinger broke with family tradition by being the first Duggar child not to be expecting right after her honeymoon. This led to speculation that Jinger and Jeremy were using birth control or that they had made a decision to not have children at all. But today, news broke that she and her husband are, indeed, expecting.

In a family where the women are seen as “baby factories,” several say Jinger Duggar Vuolo’s reluctance to have a baby immediately was a step outside of the strict Duggar family rules. After all, the “family rebel” had also been wearing pants and admitted to listening to secular music, two things that had been forbidden while Jinger was growing up.

While most of the Duggar family fans are excited for the couple, there are some that do not see this as good news. In fact, on a Facebook page that is critical of the Duggar family, the pregnancy announcement got mostly crying face reactions.

Fans of Jinger Duggar Vuolo were disappointed that she had followed in her family’s footsteps and decided to have a baby. Previously, she and Jeremy had stated they would like to wait at least five years, but they have clearly not stuck to that plan.

Some hoped that Jinger would be more liberal than her extra conservative family and might wait even longer or decide not to have children at all. However, many critics of the family have pointed out that Jinger’s husband, Jeremy, isn’t all that liberal himself despite “allowing” Jinger to wear pants. Instead, in his sermons in Laredo, Texas, he often preaches against the LGBTQ community and against those who follow the Catholic faith.

Jinger Duggar Vuolo joins her sister, Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth, who is due to deliver her baby later this month. Her brother, Joe Duggar, is also expecting a baby with his wife, Kendra Caldwell Duggar, in the early summer. Both Joy-Anna and Joe followed their siblings by announcing a pregnancy just three months after their wedding.