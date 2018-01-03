Melania Trump Cried At Donald’s Win, They ‘Visibly’ Fought Jan. 20, Per ‘Fire And Fury’ Book By Michael Wolff

First Lady Melania Trump cried on election night as President-elect Donald Trump looked like he saw a ghost after realizing he won. That was the shocking reaction that the Trumps had to winning the presidential election, according to Michael Wolff, author of the new book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House. According to Amazon, Michael’s book is set to be released on January 9, but new excerpts have already captured the attention of the world.

“Shortly after 8 p.m. on Election Night, when the unexpected trend — Trump might actually win — seemed confirmed, Don Jr. told a friend that his father, or DJT, as he calls him, looked as if he had seen a ghost. Melania was in tears—and not of joy.”

Wolff asserts that it wasn’t just the night of November 8, 2016, and the early morning hours of November 9, 2016, that drove Melania to tears when she realized that she had become First Lady Melania Trump. Michael wrote that Trump’s Inauguration Day on January 20, 2017, also nearly brought Melania to tears as her husband “visibly” fought with Melania.

“Trump did not enjoy his own inauguration. He was angry that A-level stars had snubbed the event, disgruntled with the accommodations at Blair House, and visibly fighting with his wife, who seemed on the verge of tears.” Melania Trump cried at Donald’s win, and they ‘visibly’ fought Jan. 20, according to the ‘Fire And Fury’ book by Michael Wolff Ron Sachs / Getty Images

In the excerpt titled “Donald Trump Didn’t Want to Be President” via New York Magazine, Wolff writes about Donald Trump’s plan to lose the presidency and his shock at winning the highest office in the land. Wolff asserts that Trump used running for president to help make him the most famous man in the world; one who didn’t want to invest his own money in the campaign but agreed to a loan.

Ann Coulter was the first to break through to Trump after his win and convince him that the Trump administration could not be filled with only Trump’s children.

“Nobody is apparently telling you this. But you can’t. You just can’t hire your children.”

That’s when Trump hired the 63-year-old “overweight” Steve Bannon, “a dangerous choice.” By the time Trump had reached the famous Inauguration Day that became the stuff of meme legends, Trump had adopted “his golf face: angry and pissed off, shoulders hunched, arms swinging, brow furled, lips pursed.”

The intimate peek into the family dynamics is enthralling to readers, who are noting passages that speak about Jared Kushner “going concave” during a conversation with his father-in-law and letting a matter drop. Despite friends warning Jared and Ivanka Trump not to take roles in the White House, they did so with the notion of fame, perhaps with more fortune and Madame President Ivanka Trump on their minds.

“The first woman president, Ivanka entertained, would not be Hillary Clinton; it would be Ivanka Trump.”

All in all, Michael Wolff’s book, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, offers an insider’s look at Donald and Melania’s marriage throughout the surprise victory while chronicling the Trump administration happenings, as well, from Election Day to October 2016. With the popularity of the excerpts from Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House by Wolff already creating a buzz online, it appears Henry Holt and Co. may have a best-selling book on their hands.