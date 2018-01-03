The tandem of Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe is considered as one of the most popular on-screen pairings in the history of television. As a matter of fact, their exemplary acting prowess and undeniable chemistry have sparked dating rumors. However, new speculations suggest that Sam and Caitriona would go their separate ways after Outlander Season 4.

Before 2017 officially ended, Just Jared reported that Sam Heughan teased what fans could expect for him in the new year. Via his official Instagram account, the Outlander Season 4 star shared a black-and-white photo of himself sporting a mustache together with another man. “Looking forward to the new year like …. where’s the water/whisky?!” the on-screen partner of Caitriona Balfe wrote in the caption.

The said post effortlessly gained thousands of likes and comments from fans who are wondering what could be in store for the 37-year-old Scottish actor in the upcoming months. “Happy New Year, Sam! In the New Year I wish you good, happiness, sincere smiles, new meetings, interesting works, lots of money, and I want to go to Scotland, to you!????????????????????⭐️????,” one fan said. While some wishes Caitriona Balfe’s pal a good luck, also a few speculated that Sam Heughan could possibly be filming a new movie or commercial aside from the upcoming Outlander Season 4.

Because of this, some of his devoted followers have guessed that Sam Heughan could possibly leave the popular STARZ series after Outlander Season 4. This speculation has also sparked another rumor suggesting that the show might face cancellation after its fourth installment. Adding fuel to the fire are the recent reports stating that Caitriona Balfe is already engaged.

The Scottish Sun shares a certain journalist named Melissa Hoyer claimed that Caitriona Balfe would soon tie the knot with boyfriend Tony McGill. The reporter shared a photo of her together with the Outlander Season 4 actress on Instagram and said that she is happy with the engagement of Sam Heughan’s leading lady. However, the said post was reportedly deleted after a few hours.

Outlander: Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan on season 3 finale and the oncoming #Droughtlander: https://t.co/wsSExVy1X3 — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) December 11, 2017

Despite the claims that Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe are likely to go their separate ways after Outlander Season 4, Entertainment Weekly has reported in November 2017 that STARZ is in “early talks” to renew the popular series for another installment. Sony TV’s co-president of programming Chris Parnell said that they do not want fans to experience another Droughtlander. “In order to keep this show year by year and not have a Droughtlander, we had better start hustling on season 5 right now,” he said.

Sam Heughan & Caitriona Balfe in character for couples therapy https://t.co/gd1JO3KGp4 — The Hermit on the Hill (@bullatrix1967) December 27, 2017

The Outlander Season 4 lead stars have yet to comment on the reports claiming that they are bound to separate after the fourth installment’s finale episode. Also, the 38-year-old Irish actress has yet to confirm or deny the wedding rumors. Therefore, avid followers of the two STARZ artists should take these rumors lightly until everything is proven true and correct. Stay tuned for more news and updates about Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe!