Tamra Judge Shares Photo Of Shannon Beador On Instagram, Writes And Deletes Shocking Message To David

Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador rang in the New Year together earlier this week, and as they did, Judge reportedly shared a shocking message to her Real Housewives of Orange County co-star’s estranged husband.

According to a new report, Tamra Judge took aim at David Beador on Instagram as she posted an image of Shannon wearing a paper crown and blowing on a celebratory horn.

“F**k you, David!” Tamra Judge wrote in the caption of the photo, according to a report by All About the Real Housewives on January 3.

Then, a short time later, the longtime Real Housewives of Orange County star decided to change the caption to “The queen found her crown” and added the hashtag, “FYD,” seemingly abbreviating her original post.

As fans of the Bravo TV reality series well know, Shannon Beador went through hell and back with David during the past few seasons, starting with the shocking revelation of his eight-month affair with another woman. While filming the 10th season of the show, David admitted to cheating on his wife and quickly began attending couples therapy in an effort to save their marriage.

Although Shannon Beador and David Beador did get to a better place eventually, and even decided to renew their wedding vows during the 11th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, their relationship took another turn for the worse during Season 12, and at the end of the season, Shannon Beador confirmed their 17-year marriage was coming to an end.

Shannon Beador also shared photos from her time with Tamra Judge over the holidays but didn’t take aim at her estranged husband. Instead, she’s kept things civil with David since parting ways last October and even attended a USC football game with him and their oldest child, 16-year-old Sophie, weeks after their breakup.

Shannon Beador and her soon-to-be-ex-husband, David Beador, also share 13-year-old twins, Stella and Adeline.

Shannon Beador and her co-stars, including Peggy Sulahian, Lydia McLaughlin, Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Meghan King Edmonds, and Kelly Dodd, are expected to resume production on The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 later this year. A premiere date for the new season has not yet been set.