‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Lani’s Baby Drama Rips Gabi & Eli Apart, Will She Go Running Back To JJ?

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Lani will soon learn a shocking truth. Abe’s daughter will find out that she is pregnant, and that the father of her unborn child is likely not her boyfriend, JJ, but the man that she had a regrettable one night stand with, Eli.

According to a January 3 report by Celeb Dirty Laundry, Lani’s pregnancy bombshell will cause a lot of chaos for her, JJ, Eli, and Gabi. Although JJ and Lani and Eli and Gabi’s relationships are currently going strong, it seems that big trouble is brewing for these two couples, and Days of Our Lives fans may even see a partner switch because of it.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, JJ will soon learn that Lani is pregnant. However, it seems that JJ could be suspicious about the timing of Lani’s pregnancy. The couple had split in the wake of Theo’s shooting and only recently reconciled. If JJ finds out that he is not the father of Lani’s baby, he could eventually learn that she and Eli had a steamy hookup during their time apart. JJ may be devastated by the news, but Eli’s girlfriend, Gabi, will also be in for a huge shock.

As many Days of Our Lives fans know, Gabi has already lost one boyfriend to Lani. When Gabi and JJ were together, JJ left Salem to do some digging on his sister Abigail, who was missing at the time. When news that Abigail had died in a plane crash was revealed, JJ got drunk and cheated on Gabi with Lani. The infidelity ultimately caused the end of JJ’s romance with Gabi. However, DOOL fans have seen Gabi and JJ reconcile and become very close friends. When Lani and Eli’s one-night stand and pregnancy are finally revealed, it seems that JJ and Gabi could lean on one another to comfort them during their heartbreak.

This could mean that Days of Our Lives viewers may see a Gabi and JJ romantic reunion, as well as Lani and Eli end up together while raising their child. It seems 2018 is shaping up to be very dramatic for these two fan-favorite Salem couples.

