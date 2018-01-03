Ariana Madix Explains Why She Doesn’t Want To Be Intimate With Tom Sandoval, Lala Kent Offers Support

Ariana Madix and Lala Kent will meet to talk with one another at a boutique in Los Angeles during next week’s new episode of Vanderpump Rules.

In a just-released sneak peek at the January 8 episode of Vanderpump Rules, Ariana Madix admits that she has no interest in sleeping with her boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, and claims that the reason behind her failure to be intimate has something to do with a past relationship that has come back to haunt her.

“I was in a really mentally and emotionally abusive relationship where I was told that my vagina was disgusting.. and I had cellulite and ‘Why do you wear that?’ and ‘Why don’t you dress like this?’ and ‘How come you don’t look like those girls?'” she explained to Lala Kent.

According to Ariana Madix, she wasn’t impacted by her past relationship when her romance with Tom Sandoval first began because she was simply too excited about her new romance to be haunted by her past. However, as their relationship aged, the insecurities that were put on her by her ex-boyfriend began to creep into her mind once again.

After hearing her co-star’s heartbreaking story, Lala Kent encouraged Ariana Madix to stay positive about herself and suggested that she tell herself how much of a “bada**” she is each and every day. She also told Madix that she thinks she’s “perfect” just the way she is.

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval began dating after he split from Kristen Doute during the second season of Vanderpump Rules and since the end of Season 3, they have been living together in Los Angeles. They also work together as bartenders at SUR Lounge. That said, things between them haven’t been the best in recent months, and during the trailer for Season 6, Madix was seen suggesting that they break up.

As for the couple’s current relationship, they are still together and appear to be quite happy at the moment.

To see more of Lala Kent, Ariana Madix, and her co-stars, including Scheana Marie, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, Brittany Cartwright, James Kennedy, Jax Taylor, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, and Lisa Vanderpump, tune into new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.