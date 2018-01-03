‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Will Paul & Will Fall In Love As The Memory Of Sonny Returns?

Days of our Lives spoilers are revealing that Will Horton will call off his newly reconnected relationship with Sonny Kiriakis. Will, who has no memories of his former life in Salem, is reportedly fighting an inner struggle. His friends and family members want him to remember his life and resume his marriage to Sonny. However, he finds himself very attracted to Paul Narita, and wants to see where that relationship may go.

According to Days of our Lives enthusiasts over at Daytime Royalty, fans want to know exactly how far the spark between Will and Paul will go until Will gets his memories back. While DOOL viewers may not see Will get his memory back for quite awhile, it does seem that they will come rushing back one day in the future, but where will Will’s life be at that point?

It seems that Salem’s most interesting love triangle could get even more complicated if Paul and Will do spark a romance. Will the couple go as far as to fall in love with one another when Will’s memories of Sonny come flooding back? If this happens, it seems that each member of the love triangle, Will, Sonny, and Paul, will all be in love with one another. Sonny obviously loves both Will and Paul, as he wanted to marry both of them at some point in his life. Currently, Days of our Lives fans are watching Paul pine for Sonny after he decided he wanted to make his marriage with Will work, but Will is too busy lusting after Paul to focus on Sonny’s romantic advances.

While many Days of our Lives viewers still believe that Will Horton and Sonny Kiriakis are endgame, fans have also come to love Paul Narita, and would also like to see him happy as well. It seems that DOOL may have a shortage of gay characters, and that there needs to be at least one more enter the mix to be a match for whoever is left out in the cold when this complicated and dramatic love triangle is finally settled.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays afternoon on NBC.