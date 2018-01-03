Joanna Gaines Shares Sonogram Video Of Baby Number Five

The famous HGTV couple and hosts of Fixer Upper, Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines, announced last night that they are expecting their fifth child. Chip shared the joyful news on his social media pages, but Joanna stayed noticeably silent until this morning when she shared her own announcements.

As the Inquisitr reported last night, Chip shared an image on his Instagram of Joanna feeling his stomach, which he was intentionally pushing out to give the impression he was pregnant. Joanna was sporting an actual baby bump in the playful photo. To ease any confusion, Chip announced in the comment section they were expecting their fifth child.

“Gaines party of 7,” he quipped, and the photo began to flood with likes and comments from loyal Gaines family fans.

This morning, the photo has reached 1 million likes and has over 64,000 comments. Chip also shared the announcement on Twitter, which had fans wondering when Joanna would share the news herself.

It didn’t take too long, as Joanna shared a video of her sonogram of baby number five this morning on Twitter and Instagram. The videos have been viewed over a million times in under an hour and have tens of thousands of comments wishing the family congratulations on their new bundle of joy.

Joanna joked in her caption of the videos that Chip is already speculating on the sex of baby number five. According to the mom, Chip believes the newcomer is a boy, despite it being too early to confirm. Joanna’s excitement permeated through smartphone and computer screens as she fawned over the baby’s heartbeat and added two heart emojis to her caption.

Baby Gaines will join big brothers Drake (12) and Duke (9), as well as sisters Ella (11) and Emmie Kay (7). For now, the gender remains a mystery, as well as the due date but fans are hoping for announcements as Joanna’s pregnancy journey continues. Either way, an unbelievably decorated nursery is sure to be unveiled at some point in time!

To see more from Chip, Joanna, Drake, Ella, Duke, and Emmie Kay, watch the final season of Fixer Upper on HGTV, every Tuesday night at 9 p.m.